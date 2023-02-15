Get ready to say hello to lightning-fast internet! Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG ) (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has launched Google Fiber that offers 5Gbps service for $125 a month.

What Happened: The new $125-a-month Google Fiber plan is available in Kansas City, West Des Moines and Fiber’s Utah cities. The service will expand to other geographies later this year.

See Also: AI Might Not Be The Answer For Your Homework Yet: Google Bard Gives This Wrong Answer At Launch

The 5 Gig plan comes with symmetrical upload and download rates, a WiFi 6 router, professional installation and up to two mesh network extenders. An upgraded 10 Gig Fiber Jack is also included in the installation plan making users’ homes prepared for even more internet.

According to Google, while 5 Gig will make it easier for users to upload and download simultaneously, regardless of the file size, 8 Gig is also on the horizon.

Why It’s Important: 5 Gbps internet speed would be very handy for creative professionals, gamers and others who require minimal latency or need to transfer large files frequently, according to Engadget.

Google Fiber’s latest 5 Gig service aligns with its image as an industry disrupter pushing competitors to upgrade speeds and maybe lower prices on existing plans.

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) currently offers 6Gbps service in some areas, but at an expensive $300, without symmetrical uploads.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link .

Read Next: ‘Un-Googley’: Google Employees Ridicule CEO Sundar Pichai For Rushing Bard AI Chatbot Announcement

This article Google Fiber Rolls Out 5Gbps Plan In These US Cities — Stream, Game, Work All At Once For Just $125/Month originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.