Virginia Beach police release crimes statistics for 2022

By Julius Ayo,

11 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police have released crime statistics for 2022, highlighting how increased staffing and new technology have helped the department.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate presented the detailed 2022 crime statistics to the City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. The report presented data on crime categories including violent crimes such as homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, as well as property crimes like burglary, motor vehicle theft, theft from motor vehicle, and all other larcenies.

Read the full 2022 crime data for Virginia Beach here.

Additionally, the report provided an update on the department’s sworn staffing vacancy rate and the technology enhancements that were initiated in 2022.

According to the report, of the 8,941 Part 1 crimes that occurred in 2022, only 5.7% were violent crimes, which amounted to just 510 incidents. The report also highlighted that violent crimes decreased by 12.4% compared to 2021 and 20.7% compared to 2018. Aggravated assault specifically decreased by 25.2% compared to 2021, while the total number of shooting victims decreased by 14.7% from 75 in 2021 to 64 in 2022.

In 2022, the VBPD seized or came in possession of 1,654 firearms, which is an increase of 32.2% from the previous year. The report also showed that of the 23 homicides that occurred in Virginia Beach in 2022, 18, or 78.3%, have been cleared. VBPD say homicide detectives are actively pursuing leads and witnesses on the remaining five cases.

The current homicide clearance rate for 2022 is superior to the national average of 54% reported by the FBI in 2020.

Virginia Beach was noted for having the lowest homicide rate overall and per 100,000 residents when compared to other cities in the United States of similar size and population. Chief Neudigate attributed these positive trends to the technological enhancements the department has invested in over the past two years, which have enhanced the enforcement and investigative capabilities of the officers, improved evidentiary outcomes, and enhanced officer safety.

“The City has invested in technology to enhance our officer’s enforcement and investigative capabilities, improving evidentiary outcomes and enhancing officer safety,” said Neudigate. “These investments are a testament to our commitment to community-oriented policing and data-driven practices. I’m excited to see how these crime trends evolve in the future as our analytic capabilities and resources grow.”

