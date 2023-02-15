Valley Dairy Restaurant slated for former Kings restaurant in Allegheny Township

A new family-style restaurant is coming to Allegheny Township.

Valley Dairy Restaurant plans to set up shop in the former Kings Family Restaurant at 315 Hyde Park Road.

Kings permanently closed at 2 p.m. Feb. 5 without advance notice to staff and customers.

Known for its “You Never Had It So Good” slogan, Valley Dairy has 11 restaurants in eight counties throughout Western Pennsylvania.

The family-owned chain is a division of Fairview Dairy Inc., which is headquartered in Latrobe.

The Allegheny Township location will offer seating for about 150 guests and employ a staff of about 50, according to Valley Dairy President Melissa Blystone.

An official opening date has not been announced, Blystone said Tuesday.

“We’re always looking to expand and (we) like smaller, hometown communities,” Blystone said. “We take pride in being part of the towns we’re in.”

Allegheny Township business owner Bobby Bucci heard the rumors of Valley Dairy possibly opening and said he is excited to see a business move in quickly.

“We definitely need more food options in the area,” Bucci said. “When Kings closed their doors a couple weeks ago, that left quite a few people without jobs. Maybe they’ll be able to work at Valley Dairy.”

Township Supervisor Mike Korns said he’s pleased to welcome a well-known, respected business to the township.

“I’m particularly glad to see a restaurant moving into the facility,” Korns said. “We heard from many residents who enjoyed dining with their neighbors there, so it’s good to know we have another reputable family-oriented restaurant in the township where they can do that.”

Allegheny Township Manager Gregory Primm said it’s good to see commercial buildings in the township filled with thriving businesses.

“We’ll work with Valley Dairy in any way possible, from required permits to occupancy, in an expeditious and efficient manner,” Primm said.

Valley Dairy has been in business for more than 80 years. Its founder, Joseph Fleming Greubel, a.k.a. “Ice Cream Joe,” learned the art of making homemade ice cream from his grandfather, Joseph A. Greubel.

The Greubels were the first to make commercially manufactured ice cream in 1884 in Derry.

The first Valley Dairy opened in 1938 on Main Street in Latrobe as a dairy store. But it was known for its homemade take-home ice cream.

“The restaurant’s decor is friendly, relaxing and appealing to all ages,” Blystone said.

Supervisor James Morabito is thrilled to see an empty building gain another tenant quickly.

“I, along with countless other residents, were disappointed to see Kings close its doors so abruptly. The last thing I wanted to see was a vacant business in our community,” Morabito said. “The upcoming opening of Valley Dairy shows that Allegheny Township is currently moving in the right direction.

“It’s been my main goal since 2022 for our township to continue growing and thriving — as it has in years past. I’m very glad to be a part of this movement of businesses into our area.”

Featured ice cream desserts include the All-American Banana Split, Peanut Butter Cup and Strawberry sundaes, and cones in more than 10 flavors — including butter pecan, cookie dough, mint chocolate chip and raspberry fudge.

“The company’s mission is to offer good food at sensible prices in a friendly atmosphere,” Blystone said.

Township Supervisor Ren Steele enjoyed dining at the former Kings and has dined at the Valley Dairy Restaurant in Kittanning.

“It’s always good to see a new business replace one that’s closing,” Steele said. “The food will be excellent at Valley Dairy restaurant.” Steele said.

Valley Dairy serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Options include a full breakfast lineup, salads, sandwiches, entrees, appetizers and a kid’s menu.

Valley Dairy Restaurant also has locations in Latrobe, Mt. Pleasant, near Kittanning, Butler, Blairsville, Belle Vernon, Cranberry, Connellsville, Dubois, Indiana and Johnstown.