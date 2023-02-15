Open in App
Westmoreland County, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Proposed bids total $1.9M for first phase of Arnold Palmer Airport terminal expansion

By Jeff Himler,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ok5bd_0ko1gNfU00

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is weighing a potential cost of $1.9 million for the first phase of a proposed terminal expansion at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

The authority learned Tuesday that an apparent low bid of $1.78 million was submitted by Allegheny Construction Group of Bridgeville, for a general construction contract to demolish a hangar located next to the existing terminal and construct a replacement building for storing equipment farther from the terminal. The apparent low bid for a related electrical contract was submitted by ABS Building of McKeesport at a cost of $144,285.

Authority engineering consultant Scott Kunselman said he wants to review project funding sources before the board votes on the proposed construction contracts.

“We want to take some time to work on coordinating our funding options,” he said. “We’ll probably be coming back in the next month or so to recommend an award.”

There were five bids received for the general contract and four bids for the electrical work, Kunselman said.

If all goes well, he said, construction of the equipment building could begin as early as this summer, followed by demolition of the hangar, which will clear space for the terminal addition.

The price tag for the entire terminal expansion is estimated at $23 million, with the authority responsible for raising a $2.1 million local share.

Other sources of funding for the project include $6.5 million from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, a combined $12.7 million from two pockets of Federal Aviation Administration funding, $1.5 million from passenger ticket fees and $100,000 from the state Bureau of Aviation.

Kunselman said the proposed expansion would add 22,000 square feet of space on each of the terminal’s two floors. That essentially would double the size of the existing building, providing more room for the terminal’s secure passenger holding area along with a lounge and a restaurant/snack shop.

The larger terminal also would have space for a second security checkpoint, so that the line of passengers “won’t be backed up to the baggage claim anymore,” Kunselman said.

He said the idea of operating a small casino in the expanded terminal has been dropped because it isn’t consistent with requirements of the funding.

Survey to gauge flight demand

The airport authority is conducting an online survey through the end of February to gauge public interest in flight destinations and frequency from the airport in Unity.

Recent runway improvements, together with the proposed terminal expansion, are intended to make it easier for the airport to handle multiple flights from more than one commercial carrier.

Spirit Airlines has been the airport’s sole carrier since 2011, but the schedule has been reduced to a single daily flight to and from Orlando after the airline dropped Fort Lauderdale as a destination in December.

In December, the airport served 9,384 Spirit passengers, down sharply from 19,446 passengers served during the same period in 2021. November’s passenger total was 13,671 compared to 19,779 the prior year.

Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo noted the remaining Orlando flights have been at about 70% capacity.

Regarding the survey, he said, “We’re looking for feedback on where folks want to fly and how often they might use such service if it were available. All we’re trying to do is position ourselves within the industry and be prepared to move in whatever direction we need to.”

The survey can be found at palmerairport.com and also is available on social media outlets.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Support continues after fire ravaged Elizabeth Forward High School auditorium
Elizabeth, PA1 day ago
31 flying squirrels take refuge in local animal shelter
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Consol Energy planning to build pipeline through Plum to carry mine water to Allegheny River
Plum, PA4 hours ago
North Huntingdon developer adds franchise division to attract businesses
North Huntingdon, PA1 day ago
Jeannette embarks on multi-phase tree inventory, planting projects
Jeannette, PA1 day ago
Convent turned condo: $350K property hits market on Pittsburgh's South Side
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Final vote on controversial Oakland zoning package expected next week
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Construction of $40M workforce center proceeds on CCAC's North Side campus
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
$11.5M preservation of Heinz Memorial Chapel's spire planned
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Tarentum considers bringing junior member on board
Tarentum, PA2 days ago
Westmoreland Cultural Trust seeks controller, sees rebound from pandemic
Greensburg, PA2 days ago
Morning Roundup: More demolition needed in wake of Elizabeth Forward fire
Elizabeth, PA2 days ago
Sharpsburg hires local grad as its latest police officer, considers raising parking fines
Sharpsburg, PA2 days ago
Salutes, not sobs: Concert honoring Brackenridge Chief McIntire benefits several Alle-Kiski Valley departments
New Kensington, PA16 hours ago
University of Pittsburgh provost is finalist for presidency at Portland State
Portland, OR23 hours ago
Baldwin artist plans installment in Sharpsburg to address coping with grief
Sharpsburg, PA2 days ago
Lower Burrell home that was recently sold catches fire as old owners remove their items
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Annual Etna Street Skate set for Sunday on Butler Street
Etna, PA1 day ago
Agents bust large-scale fentanyl ring in Alle-Kiski Valley
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
Erratic temperatures pose pneumonia risk for livestock
Derry, PA2 days ago
Out & About: Trivia takes center stage at The Westmoreland's Art on Tap
Greensburg, PA10 hours ago
Student teams compete to raise money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society programs
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Norwin area briefs: District to use grant for video surveillance system; 'Mean Girls' in March
North Huntingdon, PA2 days ago
Greensburg suspends police officer, beefs up security in wake of former police chief's arrest
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh man charged in connection with shooting at Monroeville hotel
Monroeville, PA2 days ago
Behind the Art: Playfulness shows in Latrobe Art Center founder’s work
Latrobe, PA10 hours ago
1 arrested after car jumps embankment, crashes into Arnold machine shop
Arnold, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy