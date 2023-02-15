Working out gave me random breakouts of body acne. My blemishes cleared up when I changed my post-gym shower routine.

A reenactment of my most ill-advised workout habit. Julia Pugachevsky

When I first got into running, I started to sweat a lot more during workouts.

I developed body acne for the first time and the scars took a long time to get rid of.

Changing one post-workout habit prevented me from having more breakouts.

When I first started prioritizing exercise, I mainly trekked around the city or used elliptical machines. Taking a long walk or a yoga class was usually a prelude to the main event: Going out to dinner as a reward.

It wasn't until I began training for my first 5K race that I started to really love working out — and pushing myself to break a sweat. I quickly got into jogging at the gym and around the Central Park reservoir multiple times a week, often going with friends to keep me accountable.

Then I started to feel red, tender bumps along my lower back — more specifically, around the outline of my sports bra. I've had acne in the past, but I never dealt with it on my back and shoulders before, let alone consistently for months.

One zit turned to two turned to 10, and the breakout took a lot longer to resolve than a pimple or two on my face.

Just as I started feeling more confident about my body, I developed 'bacne'

According to Dr. Joshua Zeichner , an Associate Professor of Dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, body acne is no different from the facial kind. "When oil gets trapped within the follicles, it can lead to inflammation and an overgrowth of acne-causing bacteria," he told Insider.

Worse, when I popped my zits (I know, I know!), they would leave hyperpigmentation scars, which I couldn't even hide with concealer. (Contorting my arm around my back to dab foundation on the exact spot I wanted to cover up remains one of my most humbling life experiences).

This newfound " bacne " created a brutal Catch-22. I was happier and more confident than ever before because I was working out more, but the resulting scars took up prime brain space real estate at every social event or post-shower mirror glance. The idea of wearing a crop top, two-piece bathing suit, or anything with spaghetti straps guaranteed that I'd be self-conscious the whole day.

The best part of my workout routine was causing my acne

While my new routine meant I was sweating more, I didn't change my favorite part: going straight to brunch with friends after. This meant I was sitting — really, marinating — in my sweat.

Dr. Jacob Stewart, Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the Mayo Clinic, said this outcome is expected: Sitting in sweaty clothes is a recipe for folliculitis , he explained. It's caused by inflammation or infection around the hair follicle and usually occurs usually around the back, thighs, scalp, or butt .

That's because "wet clothing, mixed with oil from your skin, can block the pores," said Zeichner.

Shower as soon as you can — and consider a body wash with salicylic acid

Sometimes, workouts are just long (like a half-marathon), and being in sweat-soaked clothes for a while is inevitable.

But Zeichner said "it's important to get out of sweaty clothing as quickly as possible" after a workout and I can attest to that. I've noticed that even waiting an hour after a strenuous workout leads to a few fresh pimples.

"Most people can do fine with regular gentle soap," said Stewart, who also recommended a gentle, unscented moisturizer.

If you find that you still break out after showering, Zeichner advised using a body wash like Bliss's Clear Genius Clarifying Gel Cleanser , which contains salicylic acid to "help remove excess oil and dead cells surface of the skin."

As with any medicated cleanser, he recommends letting it sit on the skin while you sing "happy birthday" to yourself before rinsing it off, as "this ensures that the active ingredient has time to penetrate into the skin."

It can take some work to get rid of body acne breakouts

Just like treating acne on the face, "benzoyl peroxide is your go-to ingredient" for body acne, according to Zeichner, who said it helps reduce inflammation and dries out pimples. He recommended JORI's Daily Leave-On Acne Treatment Mask , which contains 2.5% micronized benzoyl peroxide.

"It's gentle enough to use daily on the face, neck, chest, and back," he said, noting it can bleach nonwhite fabrics. "I always recommend applying it at night and sleeping with a white shirt."

Stewart agreed that benzoyl peroxide is an effective ingredient in treating body acne, but noted "these soaps do cause dryness" and to follow the instructions clearly to avoid irritating the skin.

I carry wipes with me or change clothes if I can't shower right after

More often than not, I want to socialize even after the toastiest hot yoga class. (I need my little treats!)

To help mitigate potential acne, I bring shower wipes with me or even try to towel off if I forget them at home. Both Zeichner and Stewart said this is better than nothing, though Stewart added that people with sensitive skin or eczema should be cautious of wipes with chemicals such as preservatives that can irritate the skin. He also advised bringing a change of clothes, even if you can't rinse off after.

Eventually, I started managing my acne by using topical treatments like tea tree oil and Lush's Ocean Salt body scrub . But it took me months to feel good about my skin again.

I still go out for my post-workout pad Thai. But now, I change clothes and wipe myself down first. That means I can sit and enjoy my dinners without picturing patches of new pimples.



It's all a prelude to the real main event: A shower the moment I get home.