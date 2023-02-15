Here's Johnny! De Pere's Kinziger becomes Green Bay metro's new scoring king

When Samuel Meerstein graduated in 2019 as the all-time leading scorer in Green Bay metro basketball history, it looked like the Northeastern Wisconsin Lutheran standout might hold the record for quite some time.

But there was a kid finishing eighth grade at Notre Dame of De Pere who had other ideas.

De Pere senior guard Johnny Kinziger made history Tuesday night in the Redbirds’ win at Green Bay Southwest, becoming the new metro scoring king with a deep 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 58 seconds remaining.

He finished with 24 points and now has 1,988 in his decorated career.

Kinziger acknowledged the crowd a few moments after his 24-foot record-breaking shot. They gave him a nice ovation when his accomplishment was announced.

It’s yet another significant milestone for the 6-foot star point guard, who earlier this season passed former Redbirds great Brevin Pritzl’s point total of 1,720 to become the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Kinziger also is closing in on the magical mark of 2,000 that only 48 players in state history have achieved entering this season.

The metro record that belonged to De Pere’s Craig Haese when he graduated in 1997 has been held by N.E.W. stars since Adam Jones surpassed Haese’s record of 1,600 points as a senior in 2002.

Pritzl and Ashwaubenon’s Kyle Monroe (1,654 points) came close to Jones’ mark of 1,734 before graduating in 2015, but it wasn’t until Meerstein came along that it finally was broken.

Meerstein was aware Kinziger was approaching his record, and although he laughed and said he thought it would stand for more than four years, he couldn’t be happier for him.

“I’ve seen Johnny work out and play, and I think it’s just a cool experience to have something like that and break something that is very hard to do,” said Meerstein, who is a junior forward at Concordia University in Mequon. “There have only been three or four people in the area who have come close to those numbers, so I think it’s very special.

“To have it be broken by him, it’s pretty cool.”

Players in Kinziger’s era do have an advantage when it comes to putting up point totals.

What used to be 32-minute games spread over four quarters increased to 36-minute games over two halves starting in 2015-16.

The number of games teams are allowed to play during the regular season also have increased. It went from 20 to 22 in 2009-10 and 22 to 24 in 2020-21, although De Pere only played 22 regular-season contests during Kinziger’s sophomore season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kinziger is a special talent

A few extra games and minutes still don’t result in the numbers Kinziger has put up without being a special talent, which the Illinois State recruit has proven he is during his four seasons as a starter on varsity.

The points are flashy and look good in the bio, but there has been so much more to his game than just his scoring average.

He’s been a winner his entire prep career, leading his team to two WIAA Division 1 sectional championship games and an overall record of 85-15.

Those 85 wins are the most De Pere coach Brian Winchester can find that a player has been part of during their time with the program, although Kinziger is confident his sophomore brother, Zach, will break that record in a few years after playing his first two seasons on varsity.

De Pere has gone 69-7 since the start of Johnny's sophomore season, tied the single-season program record of 25 wins last year and appear poised to top that this season with a 22-0 mark with two games remaining before a hopeful tournament run.

Perhaps most importantly, one of Kinziger’s best abilities has been his availability. Knock on wood, he’s never missed a game in his career while fighting through nicks and bruises that come during a long season.

He never seems to get tired during games and never wants to come out. The way Kinziger views it, unless he’s beaten up or throwing up, his place is on the court helping his team.

“And he’s doing it on a Division 1 team that plays in a really good conference and plays against high level competition,” Winchester said. “When you put all those things together, that’s special. To do it at such a high level and be a great teammate and be humble about it, I don’t know how you describe all of that.”

Kinziger keeps focus on winning, not scoring

Meerstein was more focused on winning games at the end of his senior season than he was on breaking the metro record. It’s not that the points weren’t something he took pride in, but it wasn’t the priority.

Kinziger is much the same.

Yes, it’s crazy for him when he thinks about his lofty numbers. Setting the De Pere scoring record meant more to him than even the metro one because Pritzl was one of his role models growing up and Pritzl’s father, Brian, is part of the Redbirds’ coaching staff.

But none of it consumes him the way it does when he ponders De Pere making it to state and winning the program’s first title since 1934.

“With everything going on, we are getting near the end of the year and the playoffs are coming up,” Kinziger said. “I’m more focused on that. The points and that type of stuff just kind of comes secondary right now.”

Kinziger’s scoring average is down a bit from his previous two seasons, when he averaged a career-high 22.5 as a sophomore and followed with 21 as a junior.

He’s averaging 19 this season, but he’s never been a better player than now.

Kinziger entered Tuesday averaging a career-high in assists (5.3 apg), rebounds (5.4 rpg) and shooting percentage (61.1%) while leading the team with 40 steals.

On a Redbirds squad full of standouts, one of the best guards in the state remains the conductor.

“Just his understanding of the game, whether it’s to score it or where it’s to deliver the ball,” Winchester said. “Man, he’s just been so good for us.”

Perhaps everyone should have seen a record like this coming with Kinziger.

Meerstein started working during his freshman year of college at The Driveway, a training facility in Hobart owned and operated by former Ashwaubenon and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay guard Ryan Borowicz.

Meerstein remembers Kinziger coming in with his family for camps and workouts, and he could see the talent.

“He deserves it,” Meerstein said. “He is a very good player, and he is a very good person as well.”