Green Bay brothers charged in fatal shooting that arose from fight at bar, complaint says

GREEN BAY – Two Green Bay brothers are facing charges connected to a fatal shooting in the 900 block of Clayton Place early Saturday morning.

Omar Alberto Hernandez, 24, and Jose De Jesus Hernandez, 23, are both charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime. Omar Hernandez is additionally charged with resisting or obstructing an officer.

One male died, and another male was injured in the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, neighbors said they woke up around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to loud arguing outside. They said they saw a group of men in a fight, and then heard multiple gunshots.

Neighbors told police multiple vehicles were parked outside a residence at the time of the incident.

Officers arrested both Hernandez brothers at a traffic stop Saturday afternoon. At that time, Omar Hernandez told officers he was the one who fired the gun, and that his brother "didn't do anything," the complaint says.

Investigators conducted a search of the apartment where both Hernandez brothers lived with their mother, and located blood-stained clothes and a disassembled handgun hidden in a bag of rice, the complaint says. Omar Hernandez told police he had hidden the gun in the bag of rice after returning home from the fight.

During an interview with police, Omar Hernandez said he had been at Mi Pueblo, a bar at 1905 N. Irwin Ave., earlier in the night with Jose Hernandez and a third man. At the bar, they got into a fight with a group of men. After leaving, the other group of men called them to an address in the 900 block of Clayton Place to fight, according to the complaint.

Omar Hernandez said he went with about "five or six" people to the address, where "about 10 people came outside and a fight ensued," the complaint said.

Some time after Jose Hernandez was knocked to the ground in the fight, Omar Hernandez got a gun from his vehicle and shot the two victims, he told police, the complaint says.

But in a police interview, Jose Hernandez told investigators he retrieved the gun from his brother's vehicle during the fight because he wanted to "hide Omar's gun." When Omar saw Jose with it, he then took the gun out of his brother's hands, Jose Hernandez told investigators.

However, two witnesses told police they saw both brothers fire the gun, and the victim who survived the shooting told investigators he believed he was shot by someone matching the description of Jose Hernandez.

While police have not released the name of the male who was killed, the girlfriend of the injured victim told investigators the two people who had been shot were brothers, according to the complaint.

Omar Hernandez made his initial appearance Monday in Brown County Circuit Court. Jose Hernandez has an adjourned initial appearance scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

If convicted, both men could face life in prison.

