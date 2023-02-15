Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools increase pay for school bus drivers in push to fill open positions

11 days ago

School bus drivers in Chapel Hill now pull in some of the highest salaries of any bus drivers in the state.

Tuesday night, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved increasing the minimum bus driver pay to $20 per hour. New hires will immediately be eligible for that pay rate. Current drivers will receive the $20 per hour rate or a three-step increase from their current salary, whichever is larger, in July.

This focus on pay increases for bus drivers comes as the school district struggles to staff enough drivers to fill routes.

CHCCS is just one of several school districts in North Carolina and across the country that is struggling to find qualified candidates to fill school bus driver positions.

SEE ALSO: Why school districts nationwide are facing bus driver shortages

CHCCS Board of Education also agreed to consider making changes to the elementary school bell schedule and magnet program transportation.

Full details for all of the changes voted on in the board's Tuesday night meeting are scheduled to be released to staff and family members Wednesday.
