LIVE BLOG: Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade kicks off in downtown Kansas City

Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade day is here! Hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans are expected to fill the streets of Kansas City Wednesday to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LVII victory.

6:39 p.m. | There were at least two arrests connected with the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade to celebrate the Super Bowl LVII victory on Wednesday, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

6:33 p.m. | Linebacker Nick Bolton gave a nod to his alma mater during Wednesday's Super Bowl LVII victory rally.

5:29 p.m. | Comedian Rob Riggle and actor Eric Stonestreet made sure they weren't going to miss the Super Bowl Parade Wednesday.

5:00 p.m. | Even during a supposed "rebuilding year," the Chiefs still managed to reach the NFL's mountaintop.

4:11 p.m. | Thousands of "hell yeahs" could be heard when Kelce addressed fans during Wednesday's rally to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LVII victory.

2:58 p.m. | Chris Jones and Travis Kelce closed out the rally in style.

2:38 p.m. | "In our rebuilding year, we're World Champs!" Mahomes keeps it real in front of Chiefs Kingdom.

2:35 p.m. | With a microphone in hand, Travis Kelce channels his inner Master P.

2:34 p.m. | Big Red is "very proud" of everyone as the rally continues.

2:28 p.m. | After a bit of a wait, the Champion Chiefs take the stage in front of Union Station.

2:25 p.m. | Chiefs GM Brett Veach gives thanks to many people at the rally.

2:18 p.m. | Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and president Mark Donovan deliver remarks at the rally.

2:15 p.m. | In case you missed it, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy reportedly will interview Thursday for the open Washington Commanders offensive coordinator position.

1:57 p.m. | Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne performs a local staple to keep the energy up for Chiefs Kingdom as the parade turns into a rally.

1:40 p.m. | KCPD says officers have found multiple children separated from their parents and guardians at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Police say to find the nearest officer to learn about where to reunite with your child if they are missing.

1:36 p.m. | Rookie Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco gets jiggy with it.

1:32 p.m. | Juan Thornhill gets emotional while talking about the team's journey to this point.

1:25 p.m. | Say hello to Mahomes!

12:57 p.m. | And of course, Chiefs safety Justin Reid had a message for the haters who doubted Kansas City would be hosting a parade.

12:54 p.m. | The Chiefs wide receiver corp gave the crowd a fit check.

12:34 p.m. | Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his mother Donna were spotted lounging on their parade bus.

12:31 p.m. | Moments later, Mahomes showed off his dance moves to Chiefs Kingdom.

12:30 p.m. | Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got off of his parade bus to greet fans.

Noon | The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade is off to the races!

11:50 a.m. | Patrick Mahomes mother, Randi, met with KSHB 41 News Anchor Dia Wall.

While watching Super Bowl LVII, Randi Mahomes says she wasn't feeling very well seeing her son in pain, but she knew they wouldn't keep him off the field.

With the parade just on the horizon, Randi Mahomes said being here feel surreal.

As for Patrick Mahomes, he projects he is in for a long day!

11:48 a.m. | The parade buses are being loaded! Get ready for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions parade starting at noon!

11:45 a.m. | With the parade just around the corner, former Chiefs star Neil Smith joined KSHB 41 News Anchor Kevin Holmes to discuss the excitement.

11:50 a.m. | A temporary flight restriction, including drones, is in place until 3 p.m. Wednesday within 3 miles of the parade.

While at the parade, KCPD officers aren't only upholding the peace, they're also breaking it down.

11:32 a.m. | Missouri Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver will be visiting the White House Thursday after today's parade.

He says President Joe Biden owes him more than one cheesesteak after the White House got in on a Super Bowl bet.

11 a.m. | There is only one hour to go until the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade begins!

Kansas City actor Eric Stonestreet, best known for his role in Modern Family, congratulated the Chiefs players and hugged coach Andy Reid after their Super Bowl LVII win, and will now be in the parade.

"I try to live my Chiefs Kingdom fan-ship on behalf of other Chiefs fans," Stonestreet said. "I get to do things that a lot of people don't get to do that I don't take for granted."

10:45 a.m. | One Chiefs fan in attendance has more on his mind than just the team's Super Bowl victory.

For Dave McKellips from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Feb. 15, 2023 isn't just Champions Parade day — it also would have been his brother's 66th birthday.

He says his brother became partially quadriplegic at 17 years old and passed away when he was 40.

The last Christmas present McKellips received from his brother was a Kansas City Chiefs jacket. He brought that final gift to Kansas City to honor his brother at today's parade.

"There's certainly that sentimental attachment," McKellips said. "Thankful for my brother and the gift he gave and wish he was here to celebrate."

10:30 a.m. | KSHB 41 News reporter also caught up with actor Rob Riggle to learn about his experience at the Super Bowl.

"We've got the best team in the world. I genuinely was not nervous," Riggle said.

He says he didn't get to come to Kansas City for the 2020 Champions Parade

"I'm fully anticipating all of that Kansas City pride," Riggle said. "Kansas City people are the best. They're just the best."

10:25 a.m. | KCPD says the 9-year-old child has been located.

10:10 a.m. | The VIP staging area is filling up, and one familiar face in attendance is Tech N9ne.

"It's good to be the king," the "Red Kingdom" rapper told KSHB 41.

10:02 a.m. | KCPD reports a missing 9-year-old child along the parade route, last seen near Pershing Road and Main Street.

The child is a white male with dirty blond hair. He is wearing a Patrick Mahomes jersey (marked with Mahomes' number, 15).

Police ask anyone who sees the child to inform the nearest police officer.

There are a total of seven missing person reunification areas along the route.

9:50 a.m. | Kansas City celebrities are joining in on the fun!

KSHB 41 News Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco spotted actor Eric Stonestreet.

Meanwhile, reporter Charlie Keegan caught up with Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne.

9:32 a.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department caught a glimpse of the growing crowd from above.

9:15 a.m. | Our crew took the shuttle from World's of Fun and was dropped off at E Truman Road and Lydia Avenue.

McMaster and photographer Jake Weller are providing further updates on the route to take to Grand Boulevard. Give yourself at least a 45 minutes head-start.

8:54 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Senior Investigative Reporter Jessica McMaster is riding along on one shuttle to the parade route. Shuttles are running until 11 a.m. McMaster suggest giving yourself plenty of time in advance to account for wait times.

RideKC is providing some travel tips of its own:

Starting at 9 a.m., people will no longer be able to cross Grand Boulevard.

8:48 a.m. | Buses at World's of Fun, one of five park-and-ride transportation locations , are ready to bring fans to the parade route.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Abby Dodge checked in with Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Capt. Donna Drake to hear important safety information families should know while navigating the parade.

8:10 a.m. | Chiefs Kingdom agrees — KSHB 41 News is your home of the Chiefs!

7:51 a.m. | Kansas City Sports Commission Interim Chief Operating Officer and Director Katherine Holland discussed what it took to make the parade a reality.

7:30 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Traffic Anchor Daisha Jones is bringing you the information you need to know to navigate the area near the parade route:

7:17 a.m. | Fans will be able to spot Chiefs player riding these "world champions" buses during the noon parade.

The players will gather with other VIPs at BarK Dog Bar before the parade. Staff is on scene preparing the VIP staging area.

7:13 a.m. | KSHB 41 News anchors Dia Wall and Kevin Holmes, and Sports Director Mick Shaffer, are at the main stage ahead of the day's events.

7:10 a.m. | As we get closer the parade, fans are getting more fired up!

Meanwhile, all is quiet on Grand Boulevard, but that is sure to change soon!

6:49 a.m. | Some fans along the parade route are getting creative.

6:43 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter McKenzie Nelson will be bringing you a look at the parade from a bird's eye view.

6:42 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Abby Dodge spoke with Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas ahead of Wednesday's parade.

Lucas said it's huge not only for the Chiefs, but also the city at large.

"I'm looking forward to a great day in Kansas City," Lucas said. "Long before I was mayor, on city council, I was a kid in Kansas City who was a Chiefs fan. And any of us who went through some tough days in the 90s, in the 2000s following this team, I tell you what, this is just a thrill."

6:35 a.m. | A giant Chiefs flag has been lifted at the start of the parade route near Grand Boulevard and 6th Street.

Fans can now preorder a 2023 "Sea of Red" Rally poster , depicting the crowd gathered in front of Union Station Wednesday. Each poster costs $30.

6:16 a.m. | As Chiefs Kingdom gathers on the parade route, one fan has her sights set on a particular Chiefs player.

5:28 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Meteorologist brings you her parade day weather forecast so you know what to expect before heading out the door.

5:17 a.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is preparing for today's events.

Hundreds of officers from 26 law enforcement agencies will be helping to keep the parade safe.

There are seven missing person reunification centers to assist those who get separated by the crowd.

5 a.m. | Chiefs fans are already camped outside of Union Station for Wednesday's noon parade and the Championship Rally at 1:45 p.m.

KSHB 41 News reporter Daniela Leon learned fans have been saving their spot for the parade as early as midnight.

KSHB 41 News is providing live exclusive coverage of the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

With hundreds of thousands of fans expected to be celebrating, Kansas City's cell phone network will be put to the test .

With potential network issues on the horizon, KSHB 41 News has compiled important parade information that you can download to your phone as you navigate the crowds.

