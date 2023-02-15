Open in App
Oklahoma State
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Vehicle Registration Bill Headed To State House

11 days ago
A bill that would allow drivers to register their vehicle every two years, instead of annually, is heading to the Oklahoma House.

A committee passed the legislation on Tuesday, and now Republican Dean Davis of Broken Arrow said this will save Oklahomans time and be more convenient.

If approved, the new law would extend to manufactured homes, cars with non-expiring plates, and some commercial vehicles.

