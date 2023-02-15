Letters to the editor are brief responses from readers on topics covered by VTDigger. Letters are voices from the community and do not represent VTDigger’s views.

I understand that students today are primarily digital and that the way libraries are traditionally configured needs to be rethought.

But does the state university system plan on digitizing every volume it is getting rid of? I doubt it. So where does that knowledge go?

Does that mean that all students are going to be forced to read digital texts when they might prefer/learn better from physical texts?

Does this mean that students will have only virtual access to librarians, that there will be no more face-to-face interactions with librarians? Does anyone in that system understand the powerful force that librarians play in a student's intellectual development?

Can you rightly call yourself a university if you do away altogether with libraries? This sounds like the hare-brained scheme of a numbers person and the fact that the educators at the helm of the system went along with it is beyond shocking.

Therese Mageau

Montpelier

Read the story on VTDigger here: Letter to the editor: University to close all libraries? .