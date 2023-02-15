Open in App
Montpelier, VT
See more from this location?
VTDigger

Letter to the editor: University to close all libraries?

By Opinion,

11 days ago

Letters to the editor are brief responses from readers on topics covered by VTDigger. Letters are voices from the community and do not represent VTDigger’s views.

I understand that students today are primarily digital and that the way libraries are traditionally configured needs to be rethought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437XhJ_0ko1canz00

But does the state university system plan on digitizing every volume it is getting rid of? I doubt it. So where does that knowledge go?

Does that mean that all students are going to be forced to read digital texts when they might prefer/learn better from physical texts?

Does this mean that students will have only virtual access to librarians, that there will be no more face-to-face interactions with librarians? Does anyone in that system understand the powerful force that librarians play in a student's intellectual development?

Can you rightly call yourself a university if you do away altogether with libraries? This sounds like the hare-brained scheme of a numbers person and the fact that the educators at the helm of the system went along with it is beyond shocking.

Therese Mageau

Montpelier

Have something to say? Submit a letter to the editor here.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Letter to the editor: University to close all libraries? .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montpelier, VT newsLocal Montpelier, VT
Looming water and housing crises shape Montpelier mayoral race
Montpelier, VT1 day ago
Final Reading: Vermont Democrats and LGBTQ Victory Institute hold coincidental coinciding events
Montpelier, VT1 day ago
Gun-focused suicide prevention bill clears health care panel
Montpelier, VT3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clark & Olson: Beyond poor social science, college library survey was outright deception
Castleton, VT1 hour ago
Letter to the editor: Beautiful native symbols
Greensboro, VT1 day ago
Eleanor Miller: VSU offers an inferior university experience in the name of equity
South Burlington, VT1 day ago
Howard Center welcomes new Director of Home and Community Services
Burlington, VT2 days ago
Bill Schubart: The Inversion: Make primary care primary and hospitals secondary
Burlington, VT58 minutes ago
Capital campaign for Memory Care update: $1 million goal within reach
Williston, VT2 days ago
Vacant Winooski equity job to remain unfilled in budget after ‘structural racism and microaggressions’ push out former director
Winooski, VT1 day ago
Vermont equity organizations seek to retire 8 school mascots
Rutland, VT5 days ago
Library hosts children’s art from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova
Burlington, VT2 days ago
Letter to the editor: How does a soul truly rest in peace?
Lyndon, VT5 days ago
Citing enrollment concerns, Burlington City Council tables UVM Trinity campus zoning request
Burlington, VT4 days ago
Letter to the editor: Stop Burlington's district energy plan
Burlington, VT4 days ago
Karen Sturtevant: International Women’s Day March 8 celebrates sisterhood
Williston, VT1 day ago
Contested races and big ticket items make for a busy ballot in South Burlington
South Burlington, VT3 days ago
VT nonprofit performance company raises funds and awareness with Robin Hood
Jericho, VT2 days ago
Regulators may get more flexible on UVMMC mental health care investment
Burlington, VT2 days ago
State officials urge UVM Health Network and UnitedHealthcare to reach agreement
Colchester, VT1 day ago
AO Glass refreshes Jenny Lind opera bowl, 19th century “101” glass press embraced by 21st-century makers
Burlington, VT2 days ago
Cannabis Control Board fines Hyde Park grower for multiple violations
Hyde Park, VT2 days ago
Garth Otis Pecor
Middlebury, VT4 days ago
UVM Cancer Center rolls out custom-made immunotherapy
Burlington, VT3 days ago
Woman pleads not guilty to unlawful transport of foreign nationals in Vermont
Burlington, VT2 days ago
Vermont’s Butterfly Bakery spices up new season of hit show ‘Hot Ones’
Barre, VT1 day ago
Former Winooski, Manchester police officers decertified by criminal justice council
Winooski, VT3 days ago
Vermont woman, New Hampshire man die after I-91 crash in Hartland
Hartland, VT1 day ago
Burlington police say neighbor killed Rita Curran, solving a more than 50-year-old cold case
Burlington, VT4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy