Letter to the editor: Free day care is the wrong direction

This push for more low-cost day care is a very misguided cause. We should be working on how a parent can stay home so they can spend the four or five years needed to raise a well-behaved child that's ready for public school.

Adding to the ridiculous level of taxation we already are, as a population, struggling with is not a good idea either. Add to this that studies show day care-raised children are way more prone to behavior problems that currently plague schools.

Is there anybody in the Legislature with any brains left? You know the story about when you find yourself in a hole? Stop digging it deeper is usually the best course of action.

The simple fact that so many people are bringing kids into the world with no plan on how they are going to raise them speaks volumes about public education. Our population seems to have no math skills.

Take care of your kids and don't depend on the state. The community is not responsible for feeding and training your kids; you are.

Robert Gifford

Starksboro

