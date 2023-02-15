Newsweek

Bask in Luxury, Guilt-Free, at These Eco-Friendly Global Boutique Hotels By Nicole WakelinEileen Falkenberg-Hull, 11 days ago

By Nicole WakelinEileen Falkenberg-Hull, 11 days ago

From locally sourced materials and produce, to hydroelectricity produced by a nearby waterfall, these unique boutique hotels provide guilt-free getaways where you can focus on... ...