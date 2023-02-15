‘Music,’ Angela Schanelec’s Take on Oedipus Myth, Debuts Trailer Ahead of Berlin Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Angela Schanelec ’s “Music,” which will have its world premiere on Feb. 21 in competition at the Berlinale, has debuted its trailer with Variety . The film, which stars Aliocha Schneider and Agathe Bonitzer, is freely inspired by the myth of Oedipus. International sales are handled by Shellac .

Found at birth abandoned on a stormy night in the Greek mountains, Jon is taken in and adopted, without having known his father or mother.

As a young man, he meets Iro, a warden in the prison where he is incarcerated after a deadly tragic accident. She seems to seek out his presence, takes care of him, records music for him.

Jon’s eyesight begins to fail… From then on, for every loss he suffers, he will gain something in return. Thus, in spite of going blind, he will live his life more fully than ever.

Asked what led to her decision to deal with the Oedipus myth, Schanelec says: “There are questions in my life, and thus also in my films, to which I have no answers. They relate to family and family relationships as well as to fate, or mere chance, that determines us and to which we must bow. The myth of Oedipus encompasses all of this, including the pain of it all.”

Kirill Krasovski produces; the co-producers are François D’Artemare, Vladimir Vidić and Nataša Damnjanović. The production company is Faktura Film. It is a co-production with WDR/Arte, Les Films De L’Après-Midi and Dart Film, in association with Heretic.

Schanelec’s “Places in Cities” (1998) and “Marseille” (2004) both played in Un Certain Regard at Cannes. “The Dreamed Path” was in competition at Locarno Film Festival in 2016. “I Was at Home, But” won best director at Berlin Film Festival in 2019.