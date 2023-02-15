Crews respond to mobile home fire in St. James City

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. – Fire crews are battling a mobile home fire in St. James City.

Just before 4:30 a.m., firefighters with the Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Department responded to the home on Curlew Drive.

Neighbors told our crew on scene that the mobile home has been under construction after it was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

The fire was in the back corner of the house, according to fire crews.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

This is an active investigation as crews determine the cause of the blaze.

