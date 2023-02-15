Open in App
Albany, NY
Registration open for CDPHP workforce team challenge

By Harrison Gereau,

11 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Registration is now open for the CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge, a 3.5-mile road race starting and ending on Madison Avenue in downtown Albany. This year’s race is set for Thursday, May 18, at 6:25 p.m.

The registration fee is $30 for in-person or virtual participants. Along with a good workout, runners will get a free 90-day membership to the Hudson-Mohawk Road Runners Club (HMRRC).

Race organizers invite businesses to start spreading the word to employees about registration. “This event is a perfect opportunity to bring remote or hybrid workforces together for some healthy and friendly competition,” a spokesperson for the event noted in an emailed statement.

Local not-for-profit Trinity Community Center—soon to be renamed Open Table Community Center—will benefit from the money raised. The center’s Bread of Life Food Pantry currently operates three times a month, and with financial support from the Workforce Team Challenge, the pantry will seek to operate weekly as demand has significantly increased.

Teams and individuals will have the opportunity to donate to the community center when registering. Registration and the $30 entry fee must be received by May 1. If the race hasn’t reached its registration cap by then, the deadline will be pushed back.

Last year’s event raised $31,188 for Oakwood Community Center. Nearly 5,000 runners and walkers participated.

