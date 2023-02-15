Change location
2023 IHSA boys basketball brackets: Springfield-area boys hoops postseason schedules and pairings
By Bill Welt, Ryan Mahan and Trevor Lawrence, State Journal-Register,11 days ago
Here are the schedules, scores and pairings for the 2023 Illinois High School Association boys basketball postseason for The State Journal-Register's area teams.
CLASS 3A
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL REGIONAL
Saturday, Feb. 18
No. 8 Danville 58, No. 9 Rantoul 44
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 1 Lincoln 48, No. 8 Danville 42
No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour 53, No. 7 Champaign Central 49
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour 35, No. 1 Lincoln 33
Winner advances to the Decatur MacArthur Sectional semifinals against the Mattoon Regional winner
ROCHESTER REGIONAL
Saturday, Feb. 18
No. 7 Springfield High 58, No. 6 Rochester 48
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 1 Sacred Heart-Griffin 72, No. 7 Springfield High 38
No. 5 Southeast 53, No. 4 Lanphier 49
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 1 Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, No. 5 Southeast 32
Winner advances to the Decatur MacArthur Sectional semifinals against the Normal West Regional winner
JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 1 East St. Louis 74, No. 9 Taylorville 35
No. 8 Jacksonville 64, No. 4 Chatham Glenwood 56
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 1 East St. Louis 67, No. 8 Jacksonville 30
Winner advances to the Centralia Sectional semifinals against the Mascoutah Regional winner
CLASS 2A
LITCHFIELD REGIONAL
Saturday, Feb. 18
No. 8 Litchfield 69, No. 6 Vandalia 59
No. 3 Pana 53, No. 13 Carlinville 42
No. 5 Hillsboro 70, No. 12 Gillespie 69
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 2 Alton Marquette 57, No. 8 Litchfield 38
No. 3 Pana 58, No. 5 Hillsboro 55
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 2 Alton Marquette 43, No. 3 Pana 32
Winner advances to the Newton Sectional semifinals against the Teutopolis Regional winner
EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER REGIONAL
Saturday, Feb. 18
No. 9 Salem 57, No. 10 Staunton 41
No. 11 Roxana 45, No. 7 East Alton-Wood River 44
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 1 Greenville 65, No. 9 Salem 56
No. 11 Roxana 34, No. 4 Piasa Southwestern 24
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 1 Greenville 46, No. 11 Roxana 26
Winner advances to the Newton Sectional semifinals against the Lawrenceville Regional winner
CLINTON REGIONAL
Saturday, Feb. 18
No. 11 Riverton 42, No. 8 Warrensburg-Latham 32
No. 6 Maroa-Forsyth 66, No. 12 Buffalo Tri-City 38
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 2 Bloomington Central Catholic 67, No. 11 Riverton 31
No. 6 Maroa-Forsyth 54, No. 4 Clinton 51
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 2 Bloomington Central Catholic 80, No. 6 Maroa-Forsyth 54
Winner advances to the Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinals against the Auburn Regional winner
NORMAL UNIVERSITY REGIONAL
Saturday, Feb. 18
No. 7 Downs Tri-Valley 52, No. 9 Stanford Olympia 38
No. 3 Williamsville 69, No. 13 Deer Creek Mackinaw 33
No. 5 Tremont 90, No. 10 Manito Midwest Central 62
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 1 Normal University 62, No. 7 Downs Tri-Valley 31
No. 3 Williamsville 59, No. 5 Tremont 57
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 1 Normal University 82, No. 3 Williamsville 54
Winner advances to the Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinals against the Quincy Notre Dame Regional winner
QUINCY NOTRE DAME REGIONAL
Saturday, Feb. 18
No. 7 Carthage Illini West 47, No. 10 Pittsfield 45
No. 6 Warsaw 89, No. 12 Rushville-Industry 42
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 2 Quincy Notre Dame 75, No. 7 Carthage Illini West 47
No. 6 Warsaw 65, No. 3 Macomb 42, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 2 Quincy Notre Dame 63, No. 6 Warsaw 46
Winner advances to the Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinals against the Normal University Regioal winner
AUBURN REGIONAL
Saturday, Feb. 18
No. 9 North Mac 54, No. 8 Athens 46
No. 5 Auburn 64, No. 11 Beardstown 49
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 1 Pleasant Plains 41, No. 9 North Mac 25
No. 4 Petersburg PORTA/A-C Central 53, No. 5 Auburn 46
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 1 Pleasant Plains 40, No. 4 Petersburg PORTA/A-C Central 30
Winner advances to the Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinals against the Clinton Regional winner
CLASS 1A
PAYSON SEYMOUR REGIONAL
Saturday, Feb. 18
No. 2 New Berlin 57, No. 15 Pleasant Hill 19
No. 9 Payson Seymour 54, No. 11 Liberty 41
No. 3 Griggsville-Perry 51, No. 13 Barry Western 29
No. 7 Concord Triopia 59, No. 12 White Hall North Greene 30
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 9 Payson Seymour 41, No. 2 New Berlin 38
No. 7 Concord Triopia 56, No. 3 Griggsville-Perry 53, OT
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 9 Payson Seymour 42, No. 7 Concord Triopia 39
Winner advances to the Hardin Calhoun Sectional semifinals against the Dupo Regional winner
JACKSONVILLE ROUTT REGIONAL
Saturday, Feb. 18
No. 1 Jacksonville Routt 84, No. 16 Jacksonville ISD 22
No. 6 Greenfield/Northwestern 37, No. 8 South County 32
No. 4 Winchester West Central 75, No. 14 Pawnee 45
No. 5 Calvary 71, No. 10 Lutheran 49
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 1 Jacksonville Routt 67, vs. No. 6 Greenfield/Northwestern 43
No. 5 Calvary 69, No. 4 Winchester West Central 68
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 5 Calvary 43, No. 1 Jacksonville Routt 37
Winner advances to the Hardin Calhoun Sectional semifinals against the Raymond Lincolnwood Regional winner
RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD REGIONAL
Saturday, Feb. 18
No. 8 Bunker Hill 63, No. 9 Carrollton 56
No. 3 Madison 113, No. 15 Mount Olive 29
No. 7 Hardin Calhoun 60, No. 11 Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 56
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 2 Raymond Lincolnwood 49, No. 8 Bunker Hill 24
No. 3 Madison 78, No. 7 Hardin Calhoun 56
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 3 Madison 59, No. 2 Raymond Lincolnwood 40
Winner advances to the Hardin Calhoun Sectional semifinals against the Jacksonville Routt Regional winner
LEWISTOWN REGIONAL
Saturday, Feb. 18
No. 1 Glasford Illini Bluffs 59, No. 13 London Mills Spoon River Valley 28
No. 6 Delavan 57, No. 9 Havana 39
No. 4 Mount Sterling Brown County 56, No. 11 Hartsburg-Emden 36
No. 10 Mason City Illini Central 51, No. 5 Lewistown 45
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 1 Glasford Illini Bluffs 65, No. 6 Delavan 34
No. 4 Mount Sterling Brown County 68, No. 10 Mason City Illini Central 59
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 1 Glasford Illini Bluffs 56, No. 4 Mount Sterling Brown County 39
Winner advances to the Bushnell-Prairie City Sectional semifinals against the Monmouth United Regional winner
CERRO GORDO REGIONAL
Saturday, Feb. 18
No. 1 Decatur Lutheran 70, No. 16 Deland-Weldon 19
No. 7 Argenta-Oreana 59, No. 6 Cerro Gordo-Bement 48
No. 4 Decatur St. Teresa 77, No. 12 Farmer City Blue Ridge 35
No. 5 Heyworth 81, No. 8 Mount Pulaski 47
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 1 Decatur Lutheran 68, No. 7 Argenta-Oreana 50
No. 4 Decatur St. Teresa 49, No. 5 Heyworth 43
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 1 Decatur Lutheran 58, No. 4 Decatur St. Teresa 46
Winner advances to the Heyworth Sectional semifinals against the Colfax Ridgeview Regional winner
NOKOMIS REGIONAL
Saturday, Feb. 18
No. 1 Altamont 84, No. 16 Mulberry Grove 28
No. 10 Carlyle 62, No. 11 Edinburg 30
No. 4 Nokomis 67, No. 14 Ramsey 29
No. 8 Brownstown/St. Elmo 64, No. 13 Patoka 29
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 1 Altamont 62, No. 10 Carlyle 48
No. 4 Nokomis 56, No. 8 Brownstown/St. Elmo 37
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 1 Altamont 49, No. 4 Nokomis 37
Winner advances to the Altamont Sectional semifinals against the Toledo Cumberland Regional winner
