2023 IHSA boys basketball brackets: Springfield-area boys hoops postseason schedules and pairings

Here are the schedules, scores and pairings for the 2023 Illinois High School Association boys basketball postseason for The State Journal-Register's area teams.

CLASS 3A

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL REGIONAL

Saturday, Feb. 18

No. 8 Danville 58, No. 9 Rantoul 44

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 1 Lincoln 48, No. 8 Danville 42

No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour 53, No. 7 Champaign Central 49

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour 35, No. 1 Lincoln 33

Winner advances to the Decatur MacArthur Sectional semifinals against the Mattoon Regional winner

ROCHESTER REGIONAL

Saturday, Feb. 18

No. 7 Springfield High 58, No. 6 Rochester 48

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 1 Sacred Heart-Griffin 72, No. 7 Springfield High 38

No. 5 Southeast 53, No. 4 Lanphier 49

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 1 Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, No. 5 Southeast 32

Winner advances to the Decatur MacArthur Sectional semifinals against the Normal West Regional winner

JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 1 East St. Louis 74, No. 9 Taylorville 35

No. 8 Jacksonville 64, No. 4 Chatham Glenwood 56

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 1 East St. Louis 67, No. 8 Jacksonville 30

Winner advances to the Centralia Sectional semifinals against the Mascoutah Regional winner

CLASS 2A

LITCHFIELD REGIONAL

Saturday, Feb. 18

No. 8 Litchfield 69, No. 6 Vandalia 59

No. 3 Pana 53, No. 13 Carlinville 42

No. 5 Hillsboro 70, No. 12 Gillespie 69

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 2 Alton Marquette 57, No. 8 Litchfield 38

No. 3 Pana 58, No. 5 Hillsboro 55

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 2 Alton Marquette 43, No. 3 Pana 32

Winner advances to the Newton Sectional semifinals against the Teutopolis Regional winner

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER REGIONAL

Saturday, Feb. 18

No. 9 Salem 57, No. 10 Staunton 41

No. 11 Roxana 45, No. 7 East Alton-Wood River 44

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 1 Greenville 65, No. 9 Salem 56

No. 11 Roxana 34, No. 4 Piasa Southwestern 24

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 1 Greenville 46, No. 11 Roxana 26

Winner advances to the Newton Sectional semifinals against the Lawrenceville Regional winner

CLINTON REGIONAL

Saturday, Feb. 18

No. 11 Riverton 42, No. 8 Warrensburg-Latham 32

No. 6 Maroa-Forsyth 66, No. 12 Buffalo Tri-City 38

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 2 Bloomington Central Catholic 67, No. 11 Riverton 31

No. 6 Maroa-Forsyth 54, No. 4 Clinton 51

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 2 Bloomington Central Catholic 80, No. 6 Maroa-Forsyth 54

Winner advances to the Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinals against the Auburn Regional winner

NORMAL UNIVERSITY REGIONAL

Saturday, Feb. 18

No. 7 Downs Tri-Valley 52, No. 9 Stanford Olympia 38

No. 3 Williamsville 69, No. 13 Deer Creek Mackinaw 33

No. 5 Tremont 90, No. 10 Manito Midwest Central 62

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 1 Normal University 62, No. 7 Downs Tri-Valley 31

No. 3 Williamsville 59, No. 5 Tremont 57

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 1 Normal University 82, No. 3 Williamsville 54

Winner advances to the Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinals against the Quincy Notre Dame Regional winner

QUINCY NOTRE DAME REGIONAL

Saturday, Feb. 18

No. 7 Carthage Illini West 47, No. 10 Pittsfield 45

No. 6 Warsaw 89, No. 12 Rushville-Industry 42

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 2 Quincy Notre Dame 75, No. 7 Carthage Illini West 47

No. 6 Warsaw 65, No. 3 Macomb 42, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 2 Quincy Notre Dame 63, No. 6 Warsaw 46

Winner advances to the Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinals against the Normal University Regioal winner

AUBURN REGIONAL

Saturday, Feb. 18

No. 9 North Mac 54, No. 8 Athens 46

No. 5 Auburn 64, No. 11 Beardstown 49

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 1 Pleasant Plains 41, No. 9 North Mac 25

No. 4 Petersburg PORTA/A-C Central 53, No. 5 Auburn 46

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 1 Pleasant Plains 40, No. 4 Petersburg PORTA/A-C Central 30

Winner advances to the Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinals against the Clinton Regional winner

CLASS 1A

PAYSON SEYMOUR REGIONAL

Saturday, Feb. 18

No. 2 New Berlin 57, No. 15 Pleasant Hill 19

No. 9 Payson Seymour 54, No. 11 Liberty 41

No. 3 Griggsville-Perry 51, No. 13 Barry Western 29

No. 7 Concord Triopia 59, No. 12 White Hall North Greene 30

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 9 Payson Seymour 41, No. 2 New Berlin 38

No. 7 Concord Triopia 56, No. 3 Griggsville-Perry 53, OT

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 9 Payson Seymour 42, No. 7 Concord Triopia 39

Winner advances to the Hardin Calhoun Sectional semifinals against the Dupo Regional winner

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT REGIONAL

Saturday, Feb. 18

No. 1 Jacksonville Routt 84, No. 16 Jacksonville ISD 22

No. 6 Greenfield/Northwestern 37, No. 8 South County 32

No. 4 Winchester West Central 75, No. 14 Pawnee 45

No. 5 Calvary 71, No. 10 Lutheran 49

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 1 Jacksonville Routt 67, vs. No. 6 Greenfield/Northwestern 43

No. 5 Calvary 69, No. 4 Winchester West Central 68

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 5 Calvary 43, No. 1 Jacksonville Routt 37

Winner advances to the Hardin Calhoun Sectional semifinals against the Raymond Lincolnwood Regional winner

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD REGIONAL

Saturday, Feb. 18

No. 8 Bunker Hill 63, No. 9 Carrollton 56

No. 3 Madison 113, No. 15 Mount Olive 29

No. 7 Hardin Calhoun 60, No. 11 Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 56

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 2 Raymond Lincolnwood 49, No. 8 Bunker Hill 24

No. 3 Madison 78, No. 7 Hardin Calhoun 56

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 3 Madison 59, No. 2 Raymond Lincolnwood 40

Winner advances to the Hardin Calhoun Sectional semifinals against the Jacksonville Routt Regional winner

LEWISTOWN REGIONAL

Saturday, Feb. 18

No. 1 Glasford Illini Bluffs 59, No. 13 London Mills Spoon River Valley 28

No. 6 Delavan 57, No. 9 Havana 39

No. 4 Mount Sterling Brown County 56, No. 11 Hartsburg-Emden 36

No. 10 Mason City Illini Central 51, No. 5 Lewistown 45

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 1 Glasford Illini Bluffs 65, No. 6 Delavan 34

No. 4 Mount Sterling Brown County 68, No. 10 Mason City Illini Central 59

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 1 Glasford Illini Bluffs 56, No. 4 Mount Sterling Brown County 39

Winner advances to the Bushnell-Prairie City Sectional semifinals against the Monmouth United Regional winner

CERRO GORDO REGIONAL

Saturday, Feb. 18

No. 1 Decatur Lutheran 70, No. 16 Deland-Weldon 19

No. 7 Argenta-Oreana 59, No. 6 Cerro Gordo-Bement 48

No. 4 Decatur St. Teresa 77, No. 12 Farmer City Blue Ridge 35

No. 5 Heyworth 81, No. 8 Mount Pulaski 47

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 1 Decatur Lutheran 68, No. 7 Argenta-Oreana 50

No. 4 Decatur St. Teresa 49, No. 5 Heyworth 43

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 1 Decatur Lutheran 58, No. 4 Decatur St. Teresa 46

Winner advances to the Heyworth Sectional semifinals against the Colfax Ridgeview Regional winner

NOKOMIS REGIONAL

Saturday, Feb. 18

No. 1 Altamont 84, No. 16 Mulberry Grove 28

No. 10 Carlyle 62, No. 11 Edinburg 30

No. 4 Nokomis 67, No. 14 Ramsey 29

No. 8 Brownstown/St. Elmo 64, No. 13 Patoka 29

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 1 Altamont 62, No. 10 Carlyle 48

No. 4 Nokomis 56, No. 8 Brownstown/St. Elmo 37

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 1 Altamont 49, No. 4 Nokomis 37

Winner advances to the Altamont Sectional semifinals against the Toledo Cumberland Regional winner

