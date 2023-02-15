How Rochester went from winless to winning in two years

JACKSONVILLE — In the same conference as defending state champion Sacred Heart-Griffin, Rochester has had a boys basketball season that may have flown under to all but the most ardent observers or loyal Rockets’ fans.

But quietly Rochester put together a winning season, something not seen with the program since 2008.

The Rockets’ 51-38 win over Bethalto Civic Memorial on Saturday guaranteed the team finishes above .500. To get that win, Rochester outscored Civic Memorial 13-0 in the extra period.

“This is the group that we were excited about,” said Rochester coach Tony Gavin, a 2001 Rochester graduate. “A lot of them were playing major minutes as freshmen and sophomores and obviously juniors. Just being around them to see them develop and watching them get some of the accolades I think they’re deserving of is nice to see.”

Darrias Christmon leads the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game. He and Gavin came into their current roles four years ago. Gavin was promoted from assistant coach to head coach after David Maciejewski left. Christmon was a freshman on a team that won just two games in the 2019-20 season.

Two wins went to no wins in the 2021 season, shortened to just 16 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparatively, Rochester’s 12-19 finish in the 2021-22 season was the big winter thaw. Now, flowers are blooming and the grass is growing.

Birds aren’t singing quite yet, though but with a 17-14 record and a 7-11 record in the Central State Eight Conference, they’re making the journey north after a long winter in a warmer climate.

“I think it started with my class,” said Christmon, one of five seniors on the roster. “We were always young but we were getting a lot of varsity minutes as freshmen and sophomores. Once we got to be upperclassmen, we started setting a good tone for the younger kids and we started winning games.”

Digging out of the hole

Adam Staley and Christmon hated the feeling of that winless season.

“As sophomores, you can only do so much but Darrias and I (knew) our role and we just worked hard and improved more and more each offseason,” said Staley, another senior whose 9.9 ppg is second on the Rockets.

“We have the confidence now we can lead this team and teach the younger kids it is possible (to win at Rochester). We’re happy but we’re not satisfied.”

Rochester football has been abundantly successful since the school joined the CS8 in 2010, with eight state championships in that span.

But the basketball team’s seven conference wins this season was the high-water mark in those 13 seasons. Gavin knew four years ago that having multiple-sport athletes come out for basketball is important, but he also needed kids who lived and breathed basketball.

"We've got to get some basketball-first kids that are in the gym a lot, and that's what we're kind of missing,” Gavin told The State Journal-Register in 2020. “Right now it's a lot of kids that are giving me effort and heart but we've got to find some kids that have grown up basketball first.”

Gavin now has that type of player, he said.

“That’s why this group is a little different than what we’ve had in the past,” Gavin said. “We’ve always had several two-way players that played football and basketball or soccer and basketball but this is the first time our (top) two scorers are basketball-only. Then you add the two-way players, like Henry and Canon (Bruce, two football players who play basketball).

“In the past, we’ve had to rely on the Henry and Canon (types). We have basketball-only kids who lead the charge in the offseason so we’re getting better offseason work than we normally would and it’s helped in everything, basically.”

Learning to win

The team got better talent on the court but it needed to learn to win.

There are still some games the Rockets wish they had a do-over — including a January loss at Springfield High and a one-point loss to Southeast on Feb. 7 come to mind.

“That’s part of the process is learning how to win in close games,” Gavin said. “We really have not been in those situations in the past. It’s learning as we go and it’s good for some of our younger kids to see some of the ways we are losing these games and what we have to do to finish them and pull out the wins.

“But overall, I’m thrilled with how we’re playing.”

Take the Rockets’ last two games. Tied 38-38 in overtime on Saturday, Rochester held the Civic Memorial Eagles scoreless for the entire four-minute extra period. That came one day after holding off a spirited Jacksonville comeback effort in a 58-54 win.

Point guard Henry Buecker said there’s less concern with meeting up with longtime CS8 powers Southeast and Lanphier. The Rochester players know the players on those rosters very well.

“I can speak for a lot of kids on the team now: we grew up watching Southeast and Lanphier run the CS8 in basketball but we’ve always played with those Lanphier and Southeast kids in AAU and at The Gym so it’s not really a big difference,” said Buecker, a junior. “We’ve played with them our whole lives; the fear factor’s not there. We just want to compete.”

Christmon said the team gets a different level of respect. Actually, any respect at times is an improvement, he said.

“It definitely feels different. I feel like teams actually take us serious now instead of just, ‘Oh, we’re playing Rochester,’” Christmon said. “Now that we actually win, (opponents say) ‘Now we actually have to try; we’re playing Rochester, we’re not going to win by 30.’”

