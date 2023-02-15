Here's how to watch and other details about Gov. Pritzker's State of the State address

Gov. JB Pritzker is set to give his first State of the State and budget address of his second term in office on Wednesday before the Illinois General Assembly.

When and where will Pritzker speak?

This year's address is scheduled to start at noon and will return to the House chamber for the first time in two years — being held last year at the Old State Capitol and virtually in 2021 because of the pandemic.

How can I watch?

Watch the address live online at www.ilga.gov.

What will the plan likely include?

The proposal from the governor will kick off a months-long process where state legislators and department heads formulate the budget for fiscal year 2024. The end of the 2023 Illinois General Assembly regular session is scheduled for May 19, and the new budget would go into effect on July 1.

Pritzker is helped by super-majorities held by fellow Democrats in both chambers.

A 78-40 majority in the House and 40-19 majority in the Senate will likely give the governor a greater chance to see movement on points made during his inaugural address last month.

Addressing the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center, Pritzker said his second-term agenda would include free preschool for all Illinoisans and free college tuition for working-class families. Exact details on how much spending those initiatives would require were not shared, but would likely require a multi-year investment.

House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savannah, expressed concern about the plan during a press conference last month because of costs and instead supported an "earned tuition" program seen in several community colleges in the state.

In her first term as minority leader, she said Republicans are willing to work with the other side of the aisle if given the opportunity. The three bills composed of the fiscal year 2023 budget — House Bill 900, House Bill 4700 and Senate Bill 157 — passed along party lines last year.

