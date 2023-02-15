Community Hero Roosevelt 'YunRo' Williams has a gift for saving lives

Williams, a hip hop artist, is also a father, a podcaster, a motivational speaker, and a community activist who works on behalf of young people through his nonprofit.

YunRo is the Montgomery Advertiser's Community Hero for February, an honor sponsored by South University.

He's driven by his faith and uses his music to send positive messages.

He's a father of three who works closely with both the community and local leaders.

If you consider unconditional love, philanthropy and selflessness as artforms, list them among the many talents of Roosevelt “YunRo” Williams.

He’s used to stages, microphones, audiences, and pouring his heart into his voice as one of Montgomery’s original live music and recording artists. For several years he’s released songs that include, “It Ain’t Easy,” “Street Life,” “Fly,” and “Motivation” — all focused on positivity — and more are on the way.

“The power of music is very significant,” Williams said. “When you put it out there, it attracts. Going from rapping about killing and dope and guns to God using me as a vessel to reach back and speak life into our communities, and motivate people speaking his word, it has been a big change in myself mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually.”

But when it comes to another side of his life as an activist against the city’s violence — with a special interest in saving young lives — Williams prefers action over words.

“Sometimes, you’ve just got to shut up and do the work,” he said.

Williams is the Montgomery Advertiser's Community Hero for February, an honor sponsored by South University. Friend Rashard Brown said this is a proud moment to see Williams honored for his diligence, hard work and dedication to the community.

“I hope that he continues to grow, and God continues to use him,” Brown said.

YunRo is about much more than music

Beyond Williams’ career in music (which includes some big live shows at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, Eastdale Mall and being the first hip hop artist to perform at the Alabama National Fair), Williams hosts the “Wake Up Montgomery” podcast, is a motivational speaker and founded the nonprofit, The Street Life Community Development Corporation.

“Before I met him, I’d already been seeing the work he was doing through social media and was hearing about his program working with young people,” said Anthony Brock, co-founder of Valiant Cross Academy. “I know he was in K-12 schools using art, music and engineering to reach young people, which I think is very important.”

Williams is a community activist who often appears and performs at “Stop the Violence” events. He’s also in near-constant communication with the public and Montgomery leaders.

“All of us working together, we’re definitely decreasing crime in Montgomery,” Williams said.

In 2022, Williams received the Community Service Award from the Alabama Music Awards, where he was also nominated in the gospel artist and spoken word categories.

Michelle Summers of “Michelle Speaks” was introduced to Williams by Montgomery City Councilman Oronde K. Mitchell at an event where Williams sang about stopping violence.

“The rest is Black history,” said Summers, who has also been a guest on Williams’ podcast. “(Williams) is always at community-engaged events. He’s very passionate about uplifting our community.”

Rashard Brown met Williams through Leadership Montgomery, and the pair have worked on community projects together. Brown described Williams as giving and honorable.

“He has been through a lot in his life, and he’s used that knowledge to become a catalyst for other young people in the community,” Brown said. “All the odds were against him at one point.”

It's a journey of faith and positive influence

For Williams, dealing directly with the public in times of tragedy and conflict is all about showing love without judgment or fear.

“Once you show them love, it’s on God to move their hearts,” Williams said.

It’s a mission that’s as much about faith as it is good will and sympathy.

“I just truly believe that God wants me to really use my influence to bring others to him,” Williams said.

That’s a lot on his shoulders, and yet Williams said he is just getting started.

“Honestly, I’m in a stage of still growing,” Williams said. “Growing, learning and being open to a lot more exposure of life.”

A mission for the children of Montgomery

Williams' life is a roller coaster of experiences, and the ups are way up: Along with his career, Williams is a proud father to Carter, 12, Alanna, 12, and Aiden, 3, and he has a new love in his life, Stephanie Brown.

“It’s amazing to be with somebody who sees you growing and sticks by your side, and really encourages you to be better,” Williams said. “There’s no greater feeling than that.”

As an artist, a resident and a father, Williams wants to make Montgomery a better and safer place for all kids.

“Our children need us more than ever,” Williams said. “Getting inside of these schools, we need more after-school programs. We just need hands on… It takes a village. We need to get back to that.”

Instead of complaining and pointing fingers, Williams said being “boots on the ground” in Montgomery is his way of making strides, especially against gun violence.

“I’m definitely in the community trying to make a change and trying to help these families,” said Williams, who said Montgomery needs more people to step forward and make a difference.

“We’ve got to take back our community,” Williams said.

Brock said Montgomery needs more people like Williams, “who are willing to get in the trenches and fight for these young people,” instead of just talking about it.

“He has fully immersed himself into making a better Montgomery,” Summers said. “He’s willing to open himself up to all of the possibilities of empowering his community, our community.”

Using faith in the down times, and being a mentor

While the ups are joyous, there have also been downs for Williams, especially over the past few years. He calls them growing pains, and he said he’s only made it through them with God’s grace.

“With a lot of things that have gone on in my life — losing my uncle, losing my mom — there’s a lot of grief that came behind those things,” Williams said. “It really shut me down for a while. My mom was my everything, and my uncle was kind of who raised me.”

Knowing that God has a purpose for his life is how he’s made it through those losses.

Williams also knows the struggles many of today’s Montgomery teenagers face on the streets. In his youth, Williams said a best friend almost got him killed.

“He didn’t shy away from the tough times,” Brown said. “He pushed through because the goal was bigger than him.”

Back then, Williams never thought he’d be on the right side of the law.

“My life is real. I’ve been through a lot,” Williams said. “I want to be a testimony. I want to be the best testimony for someone else.”

That includes other music artists, especially those who currently do explicit rap and hip hop, but want to make the same turn to positive music that Williams made.

“I’ve had some who were rapping about guns and drugs who have transitioned into speaking life,” Williams said.

Music and faith with the kids

Are his children interested in music? Williams said his youngest, Aiden, is always around him when he’s working on songs. Aiden loves music — especially a TikTok song, “God is Good” — and can stay on beat.

“I think it’s amazing just to hear him talking about how good God is,” Williams said.

One of his regular rituals with his kids is to tell God what they’re thankful for.

“I want to show my kids that regardless of the circumstances you come from, you can be more in life,” Williams said. “Who other to be a living testimony for my kids than myself? They mean the world to me, and I’ll go over and beyond for them.”

