Push continues to document, memorialize enslaved Africans buried near Lazaretto Creek

This commentary was written by Julia Pearce, co-founder and coordinator of the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization.

The little-known third verse of the Francis Scott Key's "The Star-Spangled Banner" includes the following line: "No Refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave."

It is a line from the national anthem which is rarely, if ever, sung, a reference to our African ancestors who felt the terror that motivated attempts at escape and the gloom that surrounded their unmarked and unremembered graves.

The brutality of the Atlantic European trade in human beings is well documented. What is often overlooked is the legal codes and laws that facilitated and sustained the practice of using unpaid labor to build the colonial economy.

But what is ignored or overlooked is the responsibility to preserve and restore the sacred history of the human beings whose labor and blood made the United States "America".

In 1751, when the ban against slavery in the Colony of Georgia was rescinded by the Colony’s trustees, there were reportedly 500 Africans in Georgia. By the start of the American Revolutionary War in 1776, there were well over 18,000.

In less than 30 years, the European slave trade brought thousands of Africans to populate Georgia. Sadly, religious leaders participated in the trade of African people and used its influence to cause the legal ban on slavery to be lifted. The Rev. George Whitefield, a founder of Methodism, petitioned Gen. James Oglethorpe to lift the ban on slavery in the Georgia.

Many of the enslaved passed through Lazaretto near Tybee Island, a 100-acre area used to warehouse, quarantine and bury Africans who had been kidnapped and eventually enslaved. Lazaretto is an Italian word which translates as quarantine or pest house in English.

Those people who died attempting to escape slavery or who died from diseases, oftentimes illnesses contracted from their enslavers, were buried at Lazaretto.

The TybeeMLK Human Rights Organization and The Lazaretto Coalition have petitioned local, state and federal government to use ground-penetrating radar to locate the ancestral remains of these brave noble ancestors who built Fort Pulaski, Cockspur and the Tybee Lighthouses.

In 2022 Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization hosted the inaugural Tybee Lazaretto Day at Lazaretto/Battery Park on Tybee Island. Approximately 200 attended.

Our strength as a community and a nation lies in the capacity to create a positive future. A future of Redemption cannot be realized without recognition of our sins and a commitment to atone.

During Black History Month in February, we are asking Savannahians to join in the honorable quest of preservation, restoration and community. Things we can do:

∙ Plan to attend Tybee Island Lazaretto Day festivities from noon to 6 p.m. on March 25 at Tybee's Memorial Park, located at 402 Jones Ave.

∙ Turn on your headlights whenever you drive across Lazaretto Creek out of respect for the thousands of enslaved bodies discarded in the mud without a marker.

∙ Write letters to federal, state and local government leaders encouraging them to request the use of ground-penetrating radar to locate the Lazaretto quarantine cemetery before construction of a new bridge begins in 2024. Also ask them to push for designation of Tybee Lazaretto as a national historic landscape with Native American and African cultural history to be preserved and protected.

∙ Donate funds to Tybee MLK African Pilgrimage and support the trip to visit to "The Door of No Return" in the Cape Coast Castle Ghana this April. The fort was a major staging site for the slave trade. This is an opportunity to practice Sankofa, going back to fetch the things left behind in order that we may successfully go forward. We will honor the second principle of Kwanzaa -Kujichagulia (self determination)- which is to define our journey ourselves, acknowledge and heal our trauma, as we create and speak for ourselves.

The Tybee Lazaretto holds the promise to connect Americans to their extended ancestral history in the worldwide African diaspora.

