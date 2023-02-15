NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Find A.J. Terrell Partner in Secondary?

To open the NFL offseason, Fan Nation's new mock draft has the Atlanta Falcons selecting an Oregon Duck to strengthen their secondary.

The Atlanta Falcons are entering the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 8 overall pick and may be looking to draft a cornerback.

Despite already having 2021 All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell on their roster, the Falcons need to focus on improving their secondary. This past season Atlanta's defense allowed for the 8th most passing yards per game.

In Fan Nation 's recent mock draft, they predicted that the Falcons would select Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

According to NFL Draft Bible , Gonzalez possesses "terrific length and subtle weight that does[n']t burden his athleticism," adding that "he has blitzed from the field and has an impact on the pass."

Gonzalez may be the top cornerback prospect of this year's entire class. One of his most appealing traits is that he's gifted with being able to mirror receivers.

The former four-star high school recruit out of Texas was productive throughout his college career. He played his first two seasons for Colorado before transferring to Oregon and making the 2022 AP All-Pac 12 Second Team.

If the Falcons want to improve upon their struggling secondary heading into the future, Gonzalez would certainly be a step in the right direction.

Pairing Terrell and Gonzalez would allow for a potentially elite cornerback duo for years to come.

Both Terrell, 6-1, and Gonzalez, 6-2, have the size to matchup with any of the league's big-bodied wide receivers, including interdivisional monster-sized men such as Mike Evans and Michael Thomas.

As we near the NFL Combine, keep your eyes on Gonzalez, the potential gem of this cornerback class.

