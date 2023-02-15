Party with a Purpose at Pitman returns for the first time post-COVID on Feb. 19

Party with a Purpose at the Pitman returns for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Pitman Theatre.

The event, hosted by Downtown Gadsden Inc., is a fundraiser for the historic movie theater turned event venue at 629 Broad St.

Over the years, it’s funded the installation of acoustic drapes, renovations to upstairs restrooms and additional lighting for the theater’s stage.

Set to be completed in the next few weeks are new curtains for the stage, dropping the ceiling over the stage, extending the stage 8 feet from the center and installing new roll-up doors to facilitate loading and unloading equipment for the stage. Also, the metal stairs will be split and moved to the sides of the stage.

The entertainment lineup features two musicians from this area, Kelli Johnson (Gadsden) and Lindsey Hinkle (Piedmont), who have relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, to further their careers.

Also set to perform are bluegrass favorites Foggy Hollow Revue and Jon Player.

There’s no set admission charge; donations for the Pitman will be accepted.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-served. Coolers and food are welcome.

For more information, visit https://downtowngadsden.com.