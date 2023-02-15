New report shows community colleges have huge impact on Alabama's economy

Alabama’s community colleges have a massive impact on the state’s economy, according to data released Monday by the Alabama Community College System.

An independent report provided to the ACCS by Lightcast, a labor market analytics firm, found that Alabama’s community and technical colleges have a collective $6.6 billion annual impact on the state’s economy and support 1 of every 27 jobs here, according to the release.

That impact reflected 2.7% of Alabama’s gross state product in Fiscal Year 2021, which was the focus of the report, and supported 98,923 jobs in the state.

The ACCS received $869.8 million in funding from taxpayers in the focus year, according to the report, but community college students’ higher lifetime earnings and increased output to businesses provided a present value net benefit of $1.1 billion in added tax revenue for the state.

Lightcast used academic and financial reports from state community colleges and industry and employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Census Bureau in compiling the report.

“Our legacy centers on helping people develop the skills they need in order to build the framework of our state’s economy, and the data this report provides proves we are on a forward path of excellence in that pursuit,” said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker.

“The results of the analysis demonstrate that the ACCS is a strong investment for all three major stakeholder groups — students, taxpayers and society,” he said. “Students receive a great return for their investments in an education from the ACCS. At the same time, taxpayers’ investment in the ACCS returns more to government budgets than it costs and creates a wide range of social benefits throughout Alabama.”

Other points from the report, which was released on the ACCS website: