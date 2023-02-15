Report: Snead State's economic impact to area totals millions

Snead State Community College in Boaz contributed added income of $30 million to the area economy in Fiscal Year 2021, according to numbers released Monday by the Alabama Community College System.

The data was contained in a news release from Snead State, and comes from a report by the labor analysis firm Lightcast that was commissioned by the ACCS to identify its economic impact on the state.

Focusing on Fiscal Year 2021, it looked at both the overall impact generated by the system and that generated by its individual institutions.

The report found that Snead supported 605 jobs and alumni employed in the state’s workforce contributed $13.6 million in income.

It found Snead’s total "benefits to society” were $408.7 million: $274.5 million in added student income, $113.3 million in added business income, $12.1 million in added income from college activities and $8.8 million in social savings.

According to the data, a Snead graduate with an associate agree will earn an average of $9,100 more each year than someone with only a high school diploma, and students average a $6.60 return on each dollar invested in attending the college.

“Since the college was founded in 1898, it has played a key role in helping students realize their individual potential while increasing their employability,” school President Joe Whitmore said in the release. “The dedication of our faculty and staff influences the lives of our students, which in turn reflects in their quality of life and the economic health of our community.”