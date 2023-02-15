Gadsden seeks $5 million grant for repairs to Memorial Bridge on Broad Street

Memorial Bridge on Broad Street has been in service since 1927, and there are no plans at present to replace it. Instead, the City of Gadsden is seeking assistance from the federal government to ensure the bridge remains safe and sound.

The city is applying for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant of $5,098,097.70 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to cover repairs and renovations to the bridge.

RAISE Grants, according to the Department of Transportation’s website, “help project sponsors at the (state) and local levels ... complete critical freight and passenger transportation infrastructure projects” that are harder to support through other grant programs.

The application deadline is Feb. 28; the grant recipients will be announced by June 28.

It’s a competitive process, Heather Graham of the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, said during a public hearing on the grant application prior to last week’s City Council meeting, so there’s no guarantee Gadsden will get the money.

Still, city officials have plans in place should their application be successful.

City Engineer Heath Williamson said there would be repairs to spalling, or delamination, of concrete in the superstructure underneath the bridge that occurs from the vibration of traffic. “We’ll make sure all the rebar (reinforcing steel) is covered,” he said.

The current asphalt road surface also would be removed and replaced with a cementitious, or concrete-based, material that Williamson indicated would be much longer lasting.

The bridge deck would undergo hydro blasting to loosen any unstable material for repair.

Graham said the sidewalks on the bridge would be renovated to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design, a requirement for the grant application.

“And the mayor has asked us to pressure wash (the bridge) while we’ve got it down,” Williamson said.

How long would the bridge be “down” should Gadsden get the grant? Williamson noted the impact that taking it out of service would have on traffic in the city — “it’s a very busy bridge” — and said the goal is to minimize any down time. However, he called it a “tough” question to answer.

“The best case, we estimate about three months for it to be completely closed,” he said. “Worst case, if we see something where we need to complete larger sections of full deck replacement in addition to the hydro blasting process, you could get six to nine months.

“I’m going to stay optimistic that we can keep it as brief as we can,” Williamson said, “but until we get in there and see everything and the asphalt is actually removed off of it, I can’t tell you an exact (time).”

Local residents in attendance expressed concerns about the bridge’s age and stability, as to whether these repairs would just be a “patch job.” Williamson said they’re simply repairs based on regular inspections of the bridge.

One resident said flatly, “I want a new bridge.” Williamson said he does too, but that isn’t happening right now. He called the current bridge, which last underwent significant repair work about 15 years ago, “structurally sound.”

Graham said Gadsden would not be required to put up a local match for the federal funds, because the city qualifies as a “rural area” as per the 2010 Census, and because both of the census tracts in which the bridge lies qualify as “historically disadvantaged communities,” and one as “an area of persistent poverty.”

Mayor Craig Ford, who was in Washington, D.C., last week for discussions with various entities, said, “This bridge is almost 100 years old and is in desperate need of repair. It’s a safety issue. It’s a transportation issue. And it’s a connectivity issue.

“Based on our visits in D.C. last week, we know there is more money in almost every federal agency than ever in history,” he said. “So, we are going after that funding. Gadsden is no longer going to be on the backburner. We are going to be on the forefront. There are too many needs with too much potential, so we have got to be at the table.”