Ametros Exec and Medicare Set-Aside Expert John Kane elected president of the National Medicare Secondary Payer Network
By Ametros via Business Wire,11 days ago
The National Medicare Secondary Payer Network has elected John P. Kane, AIC, CMSP-F & MSCC as its president. The non-profit association focuses on MSP compliance...
