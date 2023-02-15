Open in App
Ametros Exec and Medicare Set-Aside Expert John Kane elected president of the National Medicare Secondary Payer Network

By Ametros via Business Wire,

11 days ago
The National Medicare Secondary Payer Network has elected John P. Kane, AIC, CMSP-F & MSCC as its president. The non-profit association focuses on MSP compliance...
