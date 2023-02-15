TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

MUSIC

FRIDAY

Blind River Current: 9 p.m., no cover, Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., downtown Tuscaloosa.

Orchestra Noir: 8 p.m., Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave N., Birmingham. Tickets, $29 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.alabamatheatre.com .

Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7 p.m., BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham. Tickets, $77.50 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.bjcc.org .

Toby Mac: 7 p.m., BJCC Arena, Birmingham. Tickets, $15 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.bjcc.org .

SATURDAY

Jeezy, Rick Ross, T.I., Gucci Mane, Jadakiss, Cam'ron, Trina: 7 p.m., BJCC Arena, Birmingham. Tickets, $110 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.bjcc.org .

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY

T.K. Cassidy for open book club: 5:30 p.m. virtual meeting via Zoom, hosted by Ernest and Hadley Booksellers, 1928 Seventh St., downtown Tuscaloosa. Under discussion will be the second Whoodah Thunket series, "Whoodah Hitchin's." Register in advance through E&H's Facebook page link, or at www.ernestandhadleybooks.com .

FRIDAY-FEB. 26

"Best of Enemies": Performed by Theatre Tuscaloosa, Bean-Brown Theatre, Shelton State Community College Martin campus. In 1971, arch-enemies Ann Atwater (played by YaYa Browne) and C.P. Ellis (Wescott Youngson) find themselves face-to-face on a committee to desegregate the schools of Durham, N.C. Seemingly a recipe for disaster, their mutual prejudices shatter as each begins to understand the plight of the other. Written by Mark St. Germain, based on the non-fiction book "The Best of Enemies: Race and Redemption in the New South " by Osha Gray Davidson. Others in the cast are Melissa Grantham as Mary Ellis and DeAnthony Mays as Bill Riddick. "Best of Enemies" is being directed by Michael Thomas Walker. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Feb. 23-24, with 2 p.m. matinees Sunday, Wednesday, and Feb. 25-26. Tickets are $19 general; $17 for seniors, members of the military and SSCC employees; $14 for students, children, and groups of 10 or more; and $7 for SSCC students. Due to sensitive language and content, this play is appropriate for ages 16 and up. 205-391-2277. www.theatretusc.com .

SATURDAY

Asses of Fire chili cook-off: 1 p.m., Druid City Brewing Co., Parkview Plaza, Tuscaloosa. Maximum of 20 entires will be accepted; entry fee for competitors is $10. Competitors must register before 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Signup is available at the DCBC taproom from 4-10 p.m. Competing chilis must be brought in pots; with competitors arriving by 1 p.m. Saturday. Tasting opens at 2; tasting tickets will be $5 (cash and card accepted). Judging willb e based on flavor, mouth feel, and heat balance, scored on a scale from 1 to 10. Final judging and award ceremony times TBD. http://druidcitybrewing.com .

"Sea Queens": Film premiere, 7:30 p.m., Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave.

MONDA Y

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

WEDNESDAY

Dancing with the Stars Live tour: 8 p.m., BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham. Tickets $44 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.bjcc.org .

UPCOMING

APRIL 13: Lauren Daigle, Andrew Ripp, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $129.50, $89.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $29.50, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

APRIL 30: 2023 West Alabama Food and Wine Festival, 4:30-7:30 p.m., moving to downtown Northport this year, at 403 Main Avenue. Early-bird tickets before April 15, $60 general, $85 VIP. From April 15-30, tickets will be $75 general, $100 VIP. Tickets will include tastings from more than 30 area restaurants, and a keepsake wine glass. VIP tickets add early entrance at 3:30 and private lounge seating. See more at www.westalabamafoodandwine.org .

MAY 12: Hank Williams Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , and at the Amp box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway, for $99.75, $79.75, $59.75, and $35, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

MAY 28: Flashback Funk Fest, featuring Morris Day and The Time, Zapp Band, Con Funk Shun, and Atlantic Starr, 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $79.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $29.50, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

JUNE 28: Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, Del Amitri, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $89.50, $79.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $29.50, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

AUG. 6: Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, Dee Jay Silver, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway. They'll be priced at $179.75, $149.75, $119.75, $89.75, $79.75, $59.75, and $44.75, plus fees and taxes. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 8: Parker McCollum, Jackson Dean, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office at 2710 Jack Warner Parkway, for $84.50 (general admission pit), or $69.50, $54.50, $34.50 or $24.50 for reserved seats. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening