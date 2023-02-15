Study: Shelton State has economic impact of $248.1 million in Tuscaloosa area

Shelton State Community College had an estimated economic impact of $248.1 million in Tuscaloosa and Bibb counties in 2020-21, according to a report released Monday.

The report, compiled by Lightcast, a firm that focuses on labor market analytics for colleges and universities, also estimated that the Alabama Community College System added $6.6 billion to Alabama’s economy, supporting one out of every 27 jobs in the state.

“Shelton State is a proud member of the ACCS, and the economic impact report shows how imperative the existence of the local community college is throughout the state,” said Shelton State President Chris Cox, in a news release.

Shelton State is one of Alabama's largest community colleges with around 7,000 students at its two Tuscaloosa campuses. The community college offers over 30 associate degrees in technical and health services programs. Shelton State has been in Tuscaloosa for more than 70 years.

“Our students, faculty, and staff are our most significant investment," said Cox, a Geneva native who became Shelton State's interim president in February 2022 before earning the role on a permanent basis in June 2022. "There is no greater value than training the next generation of West Alabama’s workforce and providing stable employment for SSCC alumni, faculty, and staff in our service area.”

The Lightcast report states that Shelton State supported 3,952 jobs, or one of of every 33 jobs in the Tuscaloosa/Bibb area in 2020-21 fiscal year. Shelton State employed at least 410 full-time and part-time faculty and staff, with a payroll of around $25.4 million.

The net impact of Shelton State’s former students now employed in the Tuscaloosa regional workforce amounted to $204.1 million in added income in the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to the report. Current Shelton State students added about $7.2 million in income to the economy in Tuscaloosa and Bibb counties.

The report estimates Shelton State's value is equal to about 2.2% of the West Alabama region's gross regional product, the total market value of all the finished goods and services produced withinthe area.

The Lightcast report analyzed data using 2020-21 fiscal year academic and financial reports from Alabama’s community and technical colleges, as well industry and employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Census Bureau.

Shelton State’s report can be found at www.sheltonstate.edu/about-us/economic-impact/.