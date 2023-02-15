Could Alabama baseball make an NCAA Tournament run? Bold predictions for the 2023 season

Alabama baseball starts its season this weekend and looks to return to the NCAA Tournament after missing the cut in 2022.

The Crimson Tide qualified for its second consecutive SEC Tournament under coach Brad Bohannon last season. Alabama was eliminated in the third round of the tournament, following losses to Texas A&M and Florida, and was one of the first teams out of last season's 64-team national championship field.

The Crimson Tide opens its 2023 season with a three-game series at home against Richmond , with its opener set for Friday (3 p.m., SEC Network+).

Here's a look at the Crimson Tide.

2022 record: 31-27, 12-17 SEC

SEC West finish: Sixth

Top returning hitters: Andrew Pinckney, OF, Sr. (.303, 7 HR, 32 RBIs); Drew Williamson, 1B, Sr. (.301, 9 HR, 47 RBIs); Tommy Seidl, OF, Sr. (.302, 3 HR, 25 RBIs)

Top returning pitchers: Grayson Hitt, LHP, Jr. (4-3, 5.34 ERA, 68 SO); Garrett McMillan, RHP, Sr. (4-5, 4.29 ERA, 83 SO); Jacob McNairy, RHP, Sr. (6-2, 4.63 ERA, 65 SO)

Top newcomer: Riley Quick, RHP, Fr.

Here are three bold predictions for Alabama baseball's 2023 season:

Grayson Hitt breaks out as the Friday starter

The junior spent 2022 as Alabama's Sunday starter but struggled at times with inconsistency. While he was second on the Crimson Tide in strikeouts and wins, his 5.34 ERA was the highest among all weekend starters. This season, the left-hander will establish himself as a star, lowering his ERA while increasing his strikeouts and showcasing his talents as a potential MLB draft pick.

Alabama makes SEC Tournament semifinals in Hoover

In each of the Crimson Tide's last two trips to the SEC tournament, its run came to an end in the third round. However, with the returning talent on this year's team, expect Alabama to make a deeper run. While this team isn't quite ready to bring an SEC baseball championship to Tuscaloosa, it can hold its own with nearly any team in the SEC on its way to the first semifinals appearance for the Crimson Tide since 2010.

Alabama returns to the NCAA Tournament

The Crimson Tide was one of the final teams to make the cut for the 2021 tournament and one of the first to miss it in 2022. In 2023, Alabama will have the talent and consistency to make it to its second NCAA Tournament of Bohannon's tenure.