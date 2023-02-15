Pizza madness: Tell us your favorite pizza places in Southwest Florida for March bracket

March Madness is rapidly approaching and with that comes the beloved brackets.

Which got us thinking. About pizza. Again.

Inspired by your reaction to our recent listing of JLB’s favorite dozen pizzerias spanning Southwest Florida, we’re giving you the chance to share your favorite SWFL mom-and-pop pizza joints.

All you have to do is send an email to bestpizza@news-press.com by Feb. 24 with the name of your go-to pizzeria and where we can find it.

Our SWFL favorites:JLB's 12 favorite pies & slices for celebrating

And if you’re extra passionate about your pizza place, include a sentence or two with reasons behind your nomination. Is it a specific pie or slice? The crust or toppings?

If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, would that pizza be it? You get the idea.

Similar to the NCAA hoops brackets, your favorites will battle it out with round-by-round voting during the next 30 days. We’ll keep you posted every step of the way until a winner is declared.

Thanks and let the madness begin.