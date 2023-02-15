Letters to the editor for Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Local fix needed for workforce housing

Much is being written about workforce housing these days. It’s among the most important problems we face in our region. So if there’s only one checkout lane open at Publix, you’ve just held on 1/2 hour at CVS, and where’s that waiter with your drink (!) here’s what you need to know.

The workforce housing crisis in Collier County is primarily caused by a significant shortage of affordable rental units. Land prices have escalated to a point, home ownership is simply not an option for the vast majority of our workers.

The demand for these rental properties is so powerful, typically the next lease brings an unaffordable new rental rate -- no legal rent controls in Florida means relocating is often the only option. And for the 48,000 Collier workers who today cannot afford to live in our county, more folks on Interstate 75.

A consultant hired by the City of Naples last year estimated the shortage of workforce units in our county at 10,000 and growing. The only way to add more workforce housing is to attract developers here, which requires zoning, density and building height changes by our BCC. Also revisiting impact fees and rules associated with their deferral. And perhaps allowing guesthouse rentals (called “auxiliary dwelling units”)? Just please keep them out of the vacation rental market, and use them for essential workers or aging parents!

Recommendations from Urban Land Institute, the consultant hired by the county six years ago, remain unadopted and gathering dust.

Firms that build affordable housing are at work elsewhere in Florida, where there are opportunities for doing so at a financial success. This is not the case in Collier County. Unless our commissioners change these underlying rules, I see little possibility for improvement.

And as we continue to lose essential workers who cannot tolerate the cost and commute, the quality of all of our lives will deteriorate.

Senator Passidomo has wisely offered some interesting proposals. Unfortunately it is unclear whether the rules for implementation will be voluntary to county governments. If so, it’s hard to be optimistic here.

We need our county commissioners to understand there’s a crisis out here, which they can fix. This will only happen if you call them, write them, show up at their meetings, and urge them to support initiatives to help workforce housing.

If we don’t do this, I promise you’ll like our town less next year, when even fewer essential workers will be here to help us.

Joe Trachtenberg, chairman Collier County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, Naples

Water quality in Estero, Imperial rivers

Sunday Mailbag had a letter quoting Mr. Cassani (Calusa water keeper) talking about the Estero and Imperial rivers and saying the government should "track down" the source of this fecal coliform pollution. It simply points out the government seldom knows what is going on away from their little patch of turf. David Willems and the staff at the Village of Estero commissioned the FGCU Water School to do exactly that kind of study on the Estero River and the results are on the Village website. Unfortunately, in spite of the fact that the communities at the far end of Broadway (Cranbrook, Estero River Heights and Quarterdeck) were not a significant source of this pollution, their septic to sewer project is going "full speed ahead." The residents will be expected to shell out millions of dollars out of their own pockets for a boondoggle that will not make a "significant" change in water quality.

Bear in mind the locations for these lift stations were under four feet of water in Ian and lift station spills are a regular thing on a good day.

Greg Fretwell, Estero

What is Sen. Scott's real intent?

I’m a senior who has lived in Florida for the past 21 years, and I depend on Social Security and Medicare. On Feb. 8, our junior U.S. Senator for Florida, Rick Scott, tweeted: “In my plan, I suggested the following: All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”Sunsetting (how fitting for Florida) means the intentional phasing out or termination of something. Rick Scott’s written words speak to his real intent. If he has his way, in 2028 or thereabouts, seniors across the country would lose both Social Security income and Medicare health care — unless Congress approves the money to keep it going. How likely is that? I have just one question for Sen. Scott: When it comes to an up or down vote on the Senate floor, would you vote yes to continue to fund Social Security and Medicare, or not?

Beverly LaLonde, Estero

Social construct devised by progressives

Read with interest the article on Christian nationalism in the Sunday paper. The term itself is essentially a social construct devised by progressives and meant as a pejorative to all those who love their country and worship Jesus Christ exclusively.Taken separately, both nationalism (identifying with and supporting the interests of our country) and Christianity (belief in and worship of Christ) seem quite virtuous. It's only when progressives turn these virtues into vice that the term Christian Nationalism is used to denigrate rather than uplift the spirits of Americans.

Paul Roche, Naples

What to really worry about

WOW! Until reading the piece Sunday by the reverends Raushenbush and Harris-Ewing I was blissfully unaware of the looming catastrophe posed by Christian nationalism.

The dangerous ideology of the conspiracy laden and power hungry few on the far right, with their insidious claims entangled with strains of authoritarianism, white supremacy and xenophobia (as manifested in the January 6 attack on our Capitol) vs. the vast majority of Americans who believe in church-state separation. In their quest for power and control, a pernicious few are stripping away our rights with their attacks on LGPTQ+ and Don't Say Gay laws, using bludgeons instead of faith. (Their words, not mine).

WHEW! And to think I was sitting here with just a few minor worries about maybe the Communist Chinese, Putin and the Russians, Iran, North Korea and an incompetent White House. Now I know what to REALLY worry about:

Christian nationalists.

Joseph Clapp, Fort Myers

You reap what you sow

Whilst I have empathy for anyone who loses their job, you wanna bet that the majority of the tech people who lost their jobs recently voted Democrat so no sympathy from me. You reap what you sow. Perhaps next time around you will use your brains and vote for the party that creates jobs, the GOP.

Michael Adler, Miromar Lakes

Governor's latest authoritarian threat

The chill settling into Florida is not from the latest cold front, but from the increasingly authoritarian proposals emanating from the governor as he works to make us “free.” His latest — sent up as a trial balloon — is the threat to loosen protections afforded the free press by easing restrictions requiring public figures to demonstrate that defamatory information was published with “actual malice.” The current restrictions prevent the filing of frivolous defamation suits by citizens against the media, thus encouraging free speech critical of public officials.

The First Amendment protection guaranteeing a free press is a critical leg of the stool ensuring accountability at all levels of government. The governor may not like or agree with what is published, but this surely is no reason to diminish journalistic efforts to hold government accountable as he is proposing.

I once saw a sign, “First they came for the journalists. We don’t know what happened after that.” Such will be the situation should the governor and his legislative allies get their way. This dangerous thinking must be stopped in its tracks. It’s time for everyone to speak out against this idea before it gets traction with our compliant state Legislature.

Charlotte Newton, Fort Myers

Bonhoeffer’s warnings remain relevant

German Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer is remembered for standing up to Naziism, for which he paid with his life. His most famous writing outlines how he did nothing to protest when certain groups were systematically removed because he was not part of any of the groups. By the time the Nazis came for him, there was no one to stand up for him.

When I view the egregious sequential actions of Governor DeSantis, I am reminded of Bonhoefer’s warning.

When he punished Disney for criticizing a controversial policy by taking away their special taxing district, I responded weakly because I do not have a special taxing district.

When he demonized transgender students and parents, I responded weakly because I do not have a transgender child.

When he passed a law to keep Black Lives Matter demonstrators from blocking roads, I responded weakly when his voters disobeyed his new law.

By this time Bonhoeffer’s warnings came to mind, and I realized that it is my duty to speak up for those who are serially oppressed and suppressed by the actions of Ron DeSantis and his captive Legislature.

When he tried to take control of women’s health, I responded vigorously on behalf of the women in my family, and women in general.

When he tried to make female athletes report their menstrual histories, I responded vigorously because of the attempt to have this sensitive and very private information in a database that could be inappropriately accessed.

When he tried to censor books in schools and libraries, I responded vigorously because the dangers of mind control were well established in the times of Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin.

When he tried to overturn a public college curriculum and leadership to create a taxpayer funded school to indoctrinate his philosophical agenda, I responded vigorously again because of the dangers of government suppression of critical thinking and control of historical information.

When he callously flew desperate asylum seekers to another state, I responded vigorously because of the abuse of their dignities and their rights for their cases to be heard under our laws.

I believe that Pastor Bonhoeffer would approve of my acting assertively, as he advised. I challenge other like-minded people to join me in opposition to these autocratic behaviors, and to not rest until they are undone in Florida and prevented from metastasizing to the nation.

Michael Finkel, Naples

Relevant questions unanswered

A presidential interview has been a feature of nearly every Super Bowl since Barack Obama in 2009. Presidents have typically done interviews with the network airing the Super Bowl, which was watched by over 112 million viewers last year. In 2018, Donald Trump refused NBC’s request to be interviewed after controversially criticizing players who refused to stand for the national anthem earlier in the season. Biden in the past two years did interviews with CBS and NBC, respectively, before those networks broadcast the game. This year the president declined an interview by Fox, the most watched news station in America, but wanted the interview with the network’s little-known streaming channel Fox Soul a live streaming service that caters its content to Black Americans and is separate entity from Fox News MediaWas the interview turned down because the Fox reporter would ask all the relevant questions concerning everyday Americans that mainstream progressive news outlets and the internet turn a blind eye to. Like about inflation, illegal crossings, rampant crime in cities and hundreds of thousands young people killed by drugs flowing in from our southern border? Maybe Fox should have scheduled Gov. Ron DeSantis or Sen. Rick Scott for the interview.

Lou Walker, Cape Coral

Reject book banning in schools

School media centers provide opportunities for students to see, read, watch, and absorb knowledge, various points of view, and literary masterpieces. They are a place for discovery and joy. Their collections must be varied and available for students of different reading levels and sophistication. The library media specialists who manage those sites have expertise and experience. Their education in this specialty has provided them with the skills of evaluation and working with teachers, students, and administrators. They are experts in materials examination, assessment, and selection. They have access to selection tools where materials are evaluated and recommended for all levels and competencies of students. These specialists are the experts in assessing library acquisitions for the school media centers.

All parents can make personal choices about their children's reading/viewing matters. They do not have the right to choose the materials available for all children in any school. A group of fearful parents will not decide what materials should be in a school media center. That is book banning. I fear that many parents are not realistic about the sophistication of their children regarding social justice issues. They believe their children will be protected if these materials are not included in the library collection. They project their fears by criticizing the materials found in classroom libraries and media centers and have requested the removal of these items from accessibility.I want to urge the School Board to utilize and trust the expertise of the school media specialists. I want the Board to decide that book banning is not a viable move forward for Fort Myers schools. Support a diverse collection in all school libraries for those children and youth and their parents who love access to varied materials, an array of knowledge choices, and the happiness that comes from the joy of reading.

Helen Leddy, Fort Myers

Look to past for workforce housing

Workforce Housing, workforce housing. We hear it over and over, but nothing’s ever done about it. It doesn’t seem so hard. Gulf American did it (Cape Coral), Ratner et. al. did it (Lehigh Acres) although that was more about selling lots, GDC did it in Port Charlotte, etc. Lee County even helped out Lehigh in early 80’s by installing utilities. Our current commissioners just seem to be sitting on their behinds while schmoozing with builders of upper-level homes.My suggestion: The housing boom early in the 2000’s created thousands of new “not too expensive” homes in Lehigh. Infrastructure was there; land was cheap. The builders made money because of economy of scale. They built two/three basic models and added some “fluff” (mirror image, shutters, paint, etc.) and business was booming.Why can’t the commissioners, via the CRA, do that now? When I fly out from RSW, I see hundreds upon hundreds of empty (blighted) lots. Why not condemn those upon which no property taxes have been paid for five to ten years? Offer them to builders for $1 in return for 2-3 bedroom, slab housing. Infrastructure is there! Land would be cheap!All it takes is a little foresight. Are you listening, commissioners?

Raymond Brooks, Fort Myers

Biden vs. Trump in job creation

Here are some facts regarding U.S. civilian employment where Biden likes to brag that he has added more jobs in his first two years than any president in history. This has to be looked at by considering the gyrations caused by the pandemic. When Trump took office in January 2017, the civilian work force was 159.2 million. Before the pandemic hit roughly three years into his term, the civilian work force reached 163.5 million or 4.3 million jobs added in the first three years during the Trump administration. At the end of 2022, after two years of the Biden administration, the jobs number is now at 165 million. In other words, Biden has effectively added only 1.5 million jobs from the Trump peak in his two years in office. He is far behind the pace that Trump set before the pandemic.

Ron Wobbeking, Naples