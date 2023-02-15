Off The Eaten Path: Home cooking at the Hungarian Kitchen in North Fort Myers

The Hungarian Kitchen in North Fort Myers is a feel-good spot in more ways than one.

It’s not just the big plates full of hearty comfort food, it’s also owner Eszter Feber.

“I’m like an adopted mother for a lot of people,” she said. “A lot of them say ‘Hi mom’ and hug me.” She hugs them back, shows them to a table, then disappears in the kitchen to cook for them.

Finding this family-owned restaurant has always been challenging, even more so now that Hurricane Ian destroyed their sign. The Hungarian Kitchen is at the south end of the mostly vacant Weaver’s Corner Shopping Center on Bayshore Road and North Tamiami Trail.

Despite the unmarked location, Feber has no trouble filling her 52 seats. She has also developed a healthy take-out business.

You’ll know you found the right spot if a dessert case is the first thing you see when you open the door. It’s like a magnet. Regulars hover around to see what special treats have been made for the day.

If the shelves contain Dobos Torta, order a slice before you even order food, just in case it sells out. It’s a layered sponge cake with chocolate butter cream, topped with shiny caramelized sugar.

Some of the cakes and pies take all day to make.

Eastern European ex-pats rave about the poppy seed and walnut rolls. Feber said it reminds them of home. They even call ahead to place orders since the rolls take two days to make. The dough needs to rest before it is cut.

Feber and husband Tamas opened the restaurant four years ago. He had previously worked in the restaurant business, and when the couple relocated to Lee County from Naples, the timing seemed right to open a restaurant of their own, serving food they grew up with in Hungary. Their son, Peter, also works in the restaurant.

Everything is made from scratch. “It’s like coming to our home,” Feber says in her thick accent.

The regular menu is small and manageable. It always includes daily specials that often run out. Even some of the signatures can sell out, like the stuffed cabbage. Feber fills cabbage leaves with a flavorful mixture of pork and rice along with sauerkraut. That is the basic version. She makes several more including with kielbasa.

Soups are a Hungarian staple and a specialty of Feber. One of the most ordered is Goulash. “Americans are sometimes confused about this. It’s a country style soup,” she explained. “It’s a beef stew with veggies, but more soupy than chunky.”

Paprika is widely used in Hungarian food and is the key to Paprikash. Paprikash is a savory sauce of onion, pepper, tomato, garlic and paprika. Feber cooks either chicken or beef in that sauce and serves it with potatoes or spaetzle, thick noodles in small pieces.

Another noodle dish you’ll often find here is tarhonya. It’s like spaetzle, although Feber also compares it to couscous, just not round. It’s jagged, like it has been run through a cheese grater.

Then there is the schnitzel with pieces of meat so big they barely fit on the plate.

“I have German customers come specifically for the schnitzel because,” she said. The flour and breadcrumbs used are imported. They stick to the meat with intensity for a crisp coating. The meat is kosher and does not get breaded until it is ordered. “It takes a little time,” she explains to customers when they place their order.

The menu has at least three kinds of schnitzel, more depending on specials.

The Hungarian Kitchen’s dining room is modest in décor but is alive with spirit. Feber’s spirit. “People here love it. Truly, not so many are cooking homemade food anymore, so they come here,” she said. “They are always happy and always smile.”

Those smiles are contagious and give her fuel in the kitchen. Much of the food is labor intensive and sometimes there is a little wait, but regulars agree it’s worth it.