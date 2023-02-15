Home grown: Rockford woman opens downtown storefront specializing in home decor

Amie McDonald had visions of opening her own business in downtown Rockford when she and her husband, Trevor, returned to the area in 2020 after nearly a decade of living in Houston, Texas and Greenville, South Carolina.

On Thursday, McDonald’s dream will come to fruition when her business, Elora Home Interiors, 214 E. State St., celebrates its grand opening.

“We offer all things decor-wise for your home,” McDonald said. “I have pillows and throw blankets and gift items like candles, hand soaps, lotions and accessories too. I also offer some really nice handbags and jewelry but the majority of the items in the store are for inside the home.”

McDonald launched Elora Home Interiors out of her own home two years ago but wasn’t ready to commit to a storefront until her two young children were enrolled in school.

McDonald is quite familiar with her new space. She worked briefly last fall at London Avenue Designs, the floral design, event planning and interior decor business that previously occupied her storefront.

London Avenue Designs closed in November to allow business owner Lori Eickhoff to focus on her health and her family.

“I’ve known Lori forever. We went to middle school and high school together,” McDonald said. “She had asked me to come work for her and then on my first day on the job, she told me that she was closing. Then I thought to myself ‘I think I am supposed to move into this store.’”

The opening of Elora Home Interiors is the latest development in the evolving landscape of the city’s downtown business district.

Salvaged by Sonya owner Sonya Dowdakin vacated her space at 330 E. State St. at the end of December and plans to relocate to 510 E. State, a location currently occupied by 510threads, which is closing this month.

Woodfire Pizza owner Joe D’Astice is purchasing Carlyle Brewing Co., 215 E. State St., from owner Don Carlyle, who is retiring. Woodfire Pizza will continue to have a presence at 408 E. State St.

The owners of Capri Pizza plan to rebuild after the business at 313 E. State St. was heavily damaged by a fire in October. No firm reopening date has been announced.

“It is a natural course of business life that some stores are going to open and some will close,” said River District Association President John Groh. “National statistics show that there is a high turn in independent retail and restaurants. While we’ve been saddened to see some (businesses) depart, we know that creates opportunity and space for new ideas and new stores to open up and come alongside those (businesses) that have been in existence for a long time.”

Elora Home Interiors will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The store will be open for expanded hours during the summer.

For now, McDonald will be the sole employee of her business, although her husband Trevor will lend a hand one day a week.

“I like the energy of downtown,” McDonald said. “I love the history, and I love the old buildings. I just think it’s fun to be in a community with other local small businesses and maker businesses. I love it all, and I’m very excited to be down here.”

