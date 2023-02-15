22 crowns: Miss Tennessee USA 2023 Pageant returns to Clarksville

Clarksville is setting the stage and focusing the spotlight for its 22nd crowning achievement — the annual Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA Pageants.

More than 70 delegates from around the state will visit Clarksville for the upcoming 2023 pageant on March 9 - 11 at Austin Peay State University, which marks Clarksville’s 22nd year of hosting the event.

When and where to see the Miss Tennessee USA Pageant

The preliminary show will be Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The final show starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

The pageants will take place in the George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall at Austin Peay’s Mass Communications Building, at 8th and Marion Streets in Clarksville.

Marking a celebratory year

23 years ago, Lynnette Cole was named Miss Tennessee. She then became Miss USA, the first in Tennessee's history.

"I said bring the pageant here and you'll get a winner," said Theresa Harrington, Executive Director of Visit Clarksville.

Harrington has been part of the pageant since it came to Clarksville and has seen how the pageant has evolved.

“It’s a great event to see young women perform and put their best foot forward in an event,” Harrington said. “You see the work the work that all the girls put into once they get here.”

Watching the growth of the event in the 22 years has been an amazing sight to see, and one that Harrington enjoys.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome the Miss Tennessee USA pageant back to Clarksville for the 22nd year,” Visit Clarksville Chairman Kyle Luther said. “The long-term dedication of this event to our city is a testament to the community’s hospitality and Visit Clarksville’s exceptional customer service. It’s a wonderful way to showcase Clarksville and Austin Peay to visitors from all over the state.”

This year also marks the 30th year of Greenwood Production producing the pageant.

Ticket information

Tickets for both shows must be purchased in advance

Prices vary from $55-$100, not including taxes and fees

Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/tn--clarksville/miss-tennessee/

For more information on the pageant and to see the delegates visit www.misstennesseeusa.com .

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: 22 crowns: Miss Tennessee USA 2023 Pageant returns to Clarksville