The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons just can't keep up with Boston Celtics in 127-109 loss: Game thread recap

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press,

11 days ago

Detroit Pistons (15-43) vs. Boston Celtics (41-17)

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: TD Garden in Boston.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 ( Pistons radio affiliates ).

Betting line: Celtics by 11½.

Game notes: Welcome to the James Wiseman era. Or so the Pistons hope. Wiseman practiced with the Pistons on Tuesday, after Thursday's four-team trade was finally completed , and the 21-year-old will make his debut vs. Boston. The Pistons, or more specifically, general manager and noted big man lover Troy Weaver, believe the former No. 2 overall pick has "tremendous upside." Wiseman, 7 feet and 240 pounds, played in just 60 games with Golden State over 2⅔ seasons. "Jimmy Wise" needs all the reps he can get, with just 1,098 career minutes logged in the NBA — for reference, Saddiq Bey, from the same 2020 draft class, played 6,113 minutes with the Pistons before being traded to Atlanta, more than five times what Wiseman has played. All this after Wiseman appeared in just three games in college .

TRUST THE PROCESS: Pistons' James Wiseman getting 'a new start' to show he's not just great potential

SKY HIGH: How Pistons' Hamidou Diallo became apex NBA finisher despite being just 6 feet 5

The Pistons have a two-day rest advantage, last playing in Toronto on Sunday afternoon. The severely shorthanded Celtics lost in overtime at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and are again without All-Star Jaylen Brown (facial fracture). But Marcus Smart (ankle) and Jayson Tatum (illness) return for this matchup. The Pistons have lost all three previous meetings this season vs. the Celtics, the NBA's top team , losing twice in November (128-112 in Boston, 117-108 in Detroit) and Feb. 6 in Detroit (111-99).

OPINION: Pistons' trade of Saddiq Bey isn't the gamble you think. James Wiseman has skill

