Arkansas baseball's Peyton Stovall lets go of his worries, poised for big sophomore season

FAYETTEVILLE — Expectations were high for Peyton Stovall long before he stepped onto Arkansas' campus. The Louisiana native was rated the No. 29 prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft, and he stood to make quite a bit of money as an 18-year-old professional.

Stovall withdrew from the draft before it happened, however. People were buzzing about the talented hitter who passed up a roughly $2 million signing bonus to play for Arkansas baseball. He was named preseason SEC Freshman of the Year by Baseball America and D1Baseball, and a preseason All-American by Baseball America.

Instead of giving him a big head, all the accolades filled Stovall with anxiety.

"The first three-quarters of the season, he was just tight, nervous, tying to impress everybody, trying to live up to the hype," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. "Finally we talked with him, and he just said, ‘To heck with it.' He let it go, and then you saw how good he was."

Now entering his sophomore season with the No. 6 Razorbacks, Stovall is unburdened. There are still high expectations, but he's better equipped to handle them. He has a new position this season, a fresh start. He's confident, and he's ready to build on the success he had down the stretch of 2022.

Midseason perspective shift

Stovall's hitting didn't live up to lofty expectations at first. In his first 37 games, he had just a .262 average. Based on Arkansas' end-of-season stats, that would've put him at seventh-best on the team.

He was playing out of position, too. Arkansas was set with veterans at middle infield, but Van Horn wanted Stovall's bat in the lineup. So the natural second baseman moved to first base.

In late April, Stovall suffered a finger injury in practice. He missed Arkansas' next nine games, and it made all the difference. He took a break, and his coaches talked to him about the pressure he was putting on himself.

"Sometimes when you get off to the side, the game slows down for you," Van Horn said when Stovall returned in May. "You get to see, 'It’s still a game, and I’m good at it.'"

Stovall returned to the lineup for the team's final series of the regular season at Alabama. He became one of Arkansas' best bats down the stretch of the regular season and in the Razorbacks' postseason run to the College World Series. In those final 15 games, Stovall hit .365. Half of his six home runs and almost half of his 31 RBIs came in that stretch.

"It's just a game of baseball, and there's things out in the world that are a lot worse than striking out or making an error," Stovall said in June. "(I'm) relaxing and just having fun and enjoying the ride."

New season, new Stovall

Now a sophomore, Stovall feels like a seasoned veteran. He was voted a team captain. He'll be back at second base, his natural spot. He's one of just two regular hitters from last season in the lineup.

Expectations, again, are high. He was named preseason first-team All-SEC by the league's coaches and a preseason All-American by Baseball America. This time, though, Stovall is bringing confidence to succeed rather than fear of failure.

"I think I put too much pressure on myself last year and just had unrealistic expectations of myself," Stovall said at the start of preseason practices. "Everything I went through last year, it only made me stronger for the postseason and going into this year."

