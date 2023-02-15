Sophomore visitation crucial to career center growth

The Coshocton County Career Center has about 335 students and 53% of the county's juniors. It's one of the smallest vocational schools in the state.

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Career Center is experiencing its largest growth in history, and area sophomores recent had the chance to check it out.

Approximately 370 10th-graders from River View, Ridgewood and Coshocton school districts along with the Coshocton Christian School and home-schooled students were able to visit three programs each of their choice for hands-on demonstrations.

Superintendent Matt Colvin said it's all about giving teens the most information possible so they can make the right educational choices.

"Without a day like today you've got kids making decisions without knowing. We as adults talk to our kids about when you're making decisions to weigh options into that decision before you make it," Colvin said. "This is an opportunity for students to get into our building and see those programs and instructors. We had students that came out today to showcase what they do in those programs and kids are getting hands-on experience in what they do."

This was a follow up to career center representatives going to local high schools and presenting information about the career center's 13 programs. Enrollment for next school year began on Feb. 10.

The career center has about 335 students this school year, including 53% of all county juniors. Colvin looks for those number to stay about the same, if not grow, for the 2023 to 2024 school year. Both numbers are records for the vocational school, which is one of the smallest in the state. The most popular programs include metal fabrication, auto tech, construction technology, natural resources and networking IT and computer systems.

Colvin said a recent stat from Ohio Means Jobs of Coshocton County is there are only 62 employees for every 100 open jobs jobs.

"We truly feel the skills ours students come here and gain is going to help them be productive in our own community. We always talk about how we want to see a revitalization, but you've got to grow your own talent," Colvin said.

Brad Sarchet has been the construction technology instructor since 1996. He had students show the visiting sophomores how basic tools and equipment work, while giving them a chance to try some. He knows the sophomore visitation day just isn't good for his program, but the career center as a whole.

"Whether they come to my program or anything else, I told (the visiting students) start thinking about what you want for a career," Sarchet said. "Look what it takes to get into a field and look at what it pays. Think about what you want to do, experiment and get hands-on to see if you like it."

Julie Menefee is in her second year as the cosmetology instructor. She said the day was important for potential new students to not only see what they would be doing in her program, but talk to students who are doing it now and how they like it. She has 21 students this year.

Next up is the Career Tech Showcase from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23. This replaced the career center's old open house and features an opportunity for students and families to learn more about programs and gets a sample of possible jobs that could be open to them after school through local vendors.

