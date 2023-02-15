Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winnebago Lutheran 65, Campbellsport 37

FOND DU LAC - The Vikings led by 29 at the half in their defeat of the Cougars on senior night to improve to 12-1 in the Flyway and 20-3 overall.

WLA will play for at least a share of the conference title on the road Friday against St. Mary’s Springs.

Anna Trewin scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Vikings. Kiara Shea added 14 points, all in the first half, Abby Cole had 11, and Lindsey Nell contributed nine points, three steals and three assists for WLA.

Megan McCarty led Campbellsport with 11 points and Kovi Hermann added eight for the Cougars, all in the second half.

Campbellsport 14 23 - 37

Winnebago Lutheran 43 22 - 65

Campbellsport: Schodrow 5, Hermann 8, Twohig 3, McCarty 11, Smith 5, Goebel 5. 3-pt: Goebel. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 17.

Winnebago Lutheran: Shea 14, Schumacher 3, Suprenand 2, Nell 9, Kuske 4, Davies 2, Cole 11, Trewin 16, Kohnke 4. 3-pt: Shea 3, Schumacher, Cole. FT: 12-23. Fouls: 15.

North Fond du Lac 51, Mayville 39

NORTH FOND DU LAC - Allison Now made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead the Orioles to the win over the Cardinals.

Lauren Stettbacher added 10 points for North Fond du Lac, which led by 10 points at halftime.

Emma Karnitz led Mayville with 15 points.

Mayville 15 24 - 39

North Fond du Lac 25 26 - 51

Mayville: Z. Karnitz 5, E. Karnitz 15, Anderson 6, Nowak 10, Grulke 3. 3-pt: E. Karnitz 2, Anderson 2. FT: 11-23.

North Fond du Lac: Abril 2, Heidl 2, Now 26, Roberts 2, Krupp 3, Stettbacher 10, Hughes 6. 3-pt: Now 7, Hughes. FT: 9-15.

Laconia 61, Lomira 29

ROSENDALE - The Spartans improved to 20-3 overall with the win over the Lions.

Laconia was led by Tierney Madigan with 13 points, while Eva Engel and Aubrey Leonard added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Emily Dreikosen led Lomira with 11 points.

Lomira 18 11 - 29

Laconia 29 32 - 61

Lomira: Litterick 5, Dreikosen 11, Banaszynski 2, Zahn 6, Zingsheim 6. 3-pt: Litterick, Dreikosen 2. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 12.

Laconia: Engel 12, Madigan 13, Vandeberg 6, Taplin 6, Leonard 10, Morgan 7, Keel 3, Johnson 3. 3-pt: Engel, Madigan 2, Taplin 2, Leonard, Morgan 2, Keel, Johnson. FT: 5-7. Fouls: 13.

Central Wisconsin Christian 32, Horicon 29

HORICON - The Crusaders improved to 15-7 overall with the victory over the Marshmen, led by Taylor Hoffman with 11 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 1 regionals

Fond du Lac 3, Fox Cities 1

FOND DU LAC - Drake Deanovich scored three goals for the Cardinals in the victory over the Stars.

Blake Spies added three assists for Fond du Lac.

Cardinals goalie Spencer Shober made 13 saves. Fox Cities goalie Elliot Reichenbacher had 27 saves.

West Bend 7, Oshkosh 0

WEST BEND - Peyton Fountain scored three goals for the Ice Bears in the regional win over the Ice Hawks.

Gage Bauer made 40 saves in goal for Oshkosh. Charlie Eckert had 18 saves for West Bend.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Warbirds 1, Metro Lynx 0

MADISON - The Warbirds' Josie Kooima scored in the third period to lift the Warbirds to the win over the Lynx.

Kendra Dogs and Kristi Binder assisted on the goal.

Hailee Scheier had 33 saves for the fifth-ranked Warbirds. Addie Armstrong had 24 saves for Metro Lynx.

WRESTLING

Division 1

Slinger sectional

Semifinal

Kaukauna 65, Oshkosh West 9

120: Moses Hammen K pinned Benediction Kakola 2:26. 126: Lucas Peters K dec. Edwyn Schroeder 8-1. 132: Bryan Winans K pinned Ryland Schneider 4:34. 138: Greyson Clark K pinned Lukas Schroeder 2:39. 145: Connor Smith K pinned Jaxen Lloyd 1:37. 152: Peyton Lee K pinned Zach Bartels 1:01. 160: Liam Crook K tech. fall over Jaiden Fronczak 16-0. 170: Judah Hammen K pinned Juan Heredia :50. 182: Drew Wendzicki K pinned Vincent Bird 1:18. 195: Sam Weber K dec. Kieran Patrick 3-2. 220: Nelson Fournier OW pinned Nehemiah Lendobeja 1:03. 285: Garth Martell OW dec. Ben Krueger 4-2. 106: Nick Jenkins K won by forfeit. 113: Michael Posorski K won by forfeit.

Division 2

Lodi sectional

Semifinal

Lodi 43, Winneconne 24

138: Brody Hart W tech. fall over Alex Breunig 16-0. 145: Ayden Hart W dec. Owen Breunig 15-5. 152: Evan Stevenson L pinned Bryce Jones 1:21. 160: Zane Licht L won by forfeit. 170: Kylar Clemens L dec. Brady Yonke 4-3. 182: Mason Lane L pinned Vinny Duncan 2:25. 195: Isaiah Groskopf L dec. Avery Piotraschke 6-4. 220: Nick Week L dec. Desmond Walker 12-9. 285: Henry Koeppen L pinned Daniel Simon 2:23. 106: Levi Ness dec. Averick Deshon 13-2. 113: Drew Lochner L pinned Cayden Behm 1:42. 120: Trey Zemke W pinned Zander Kellogg 2:51. 126: Garrett Marks W dec. Evan Clary 10-4. 132: Chase Sternard W pinned Everett Clemens 1:07.

