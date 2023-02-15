Ole Miss women's basketball vs. LSU: Scouting report, score prediction

Speaking Monday after Ole Miss cemented back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 1995 with a 74-52 steamrolling of Kentucky, Rebels coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin tilted her focus toward the SEC women's basketball hierarchy of LSU and South Carolina.

"We're not that far behind," she said.

This week, the Rebels (20-5, 9-3 SEC) will get a chance to prove it. The No. 4 Tigers (23-1, 11-1) and No. 1 Gamecocks are the next two teams on Ole Miss' schedule, beginning with a trip to Baton Rouge on Thursday (8 p.m., SEC Network).

In a program-building sense, it's quite an accomplishment that McPhee-McCuin feels confident enough to compare her Rebels to those powers so favorably. Ole Miss endured 11 consecutive losing seasons in conference play prior to her arrival. Between Matt Insell's final season and McPhee-McCuin's first two, the Rebels went 4-44 in the SEC.

Now, Ole Miss is likely heading to a second straight NCAA Tournament. And the Rebels can dream about a future where they compete at the top of the SEC.

"We have nothing to lose versus LSU," McPhee-McCuin said. "But we wanna go and compete. This is why players come to the SEC, to go up against the best. ... No one's expecting us to win, so we're just going to go out there and play our game. It's not even about LSU. It's going to be totally about my team because that's where I want this program to be."

Breaking the skid

If the Rebels are going to win in Baton Rouge, they're going to have to do something they haven't done since 1996: Beat a top-five team in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

The Rebels topped No. 3 Tennessee, 78-72, in Oxford that season, just 10 days after they upset No. 4 Vanderbilt. Their best win since came against No. 6 LSU in 2007, when Ole Miss went to the Elite Eight.

Outstanding offense meets excellent defense

The Rebels abide by a simple motto that has served them well under McPhee-McCuin.

"We defend."

When the Rebels held Kentucky to 26% from the field on Monday night, they just shrugged their shoulders. That's what they do. They hold opponents to 34.6% from the field, on average, which ranked eighth nationally after Monday's games.

LSU poses the biggest threat yet to that excellent defensive record. The Tigers lead the SEC with a 47.7% success rate on field goals.

Clash of the Angels

The Rebels will have to find a way to neutralize LSU forward Angel Reese, who ranks fifth nationally and first in the SEC with 23.2 points per game. Her rebounding record is even more staggering. Reese's average of 15.3 boards per game is second in the country and tops in the conference.

And she's far from a volume scorer. She's converting on 53.4% of her shots this season.

To counter Reese's production, Ole Miss will look to Angel Baker, who leads the Rebels with 14.8 points per contest.

Score prediction

LSU 72, Ole Miss 63. The Rebels have the defensive tenacity to stay in this game and apply some game pressure that the Tigers might not be fully accustomed to feeling. However, they might lack the offensive firepower necessary to keep up with a team that scores over 85 points per game.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.