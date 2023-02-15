Change location
10 reasons to subscribe to CantonRep.com
By Rick Armon, The Repository,11 days ago
The Canton Repository is committed to providing our readers with the most comprehensive coverage available about Stark County.
Each day, we share stories that impact our community — from breaking news to high school sports to uplifting features to investigations to entertainment and food stories.
We put a lot of effort into our journalism. And we hope that you will consider supporting our work by becoming a digital subscriber. If you already subscribe, thank you for the support.
If you still need convincing, or want to know how to get the most out of your subscription, here are 10 reasons why a CantonRep.com subscription is so valuable:
1. Enterprise and exclusive stories only available to subscribers
We mark certain stories on our website as subscriber-only. These stories often are exclusive to CantonRep.com or are articles that our staff writers have spent time crafting. Some examples include:
- Inside the Investigation: Shooting of James Williams.
- A Stark County mom going to prison because she made up that her daughter had a terminal illness.
- Why hasn't Canton named officer involved fatal shooting?
- Daily trial coverage about a Canton torture case in which two men were tortured and another killed in the city.
- A look at how school districts recognize — or don't recognize — the deaths of students.
- A joint investigation by the Canton Repository, Akron Beacon Journal, Cincinnati Enquirer and Columbus. Dispatch into Ohio schools struggling with chronic absenteeism during the pandemic.
- An investigation into how Ohio's youth prison system is grappling with violence and staff departures.
2. Local sports: Follow the bouncing balls
The Repository's five-member sports staff — Steve Doerschuk, Cliff Hickman, Peter Holland Jr., Mike Popovich and Josh Weir — are devoted to not only covering the high school games but also writing commentary and features about Stark County athletes, and providing statistics that you won't find anywhere else:
- Meet the 2022 Repository All-Stark County high school football team.
- 'The greatest accumulation of talent': Voices of McKinley's grand football champs, 25 years later .
- 'We pushed each other to be great': Family at center of Dominique Robinson getting drafted .
- First edition of 2022-23 Stark County-area boys, girls high school basketball stat leaders.
- Who are Greater Canton's top 2022 high school girls golfers? Here's 10 to watch this fall.
3. No one covers the Stark community like the Repository does
The Repository has award-winning journalists such as Paige Bennett, Kelly Byer, Charita Goshay, Tim Botos, Robert Wang and Kelli Weir covering our community each day. They are digging out stories and sharing them with you:
- A look at Stark County's Top 10 most hazardous intersections
- Amazon delays opening Canton facility until 2023; nearby road to be aligned
- Jackson Township installs 22 license plate-reading cameras
- Business owners look to revitalize downtown Alliance
- An early look: Who's running for Canton mayor next year?
4. Unbeatable restaurant and food coverage
If you enjoy eating out — or just enjoy reading about food — staff writer Kelsey Davis has you covered. Her beat consists of restaurant reviews, restaurant news and food coverage in general. Her stories are often labeled as subscriber only. Here are some of her stories in case you missed them:
- Which grocery stores deliver and offer curbside pickup in Stark County?
- Kelsey Davis' top restaurants of 2022 .
- Great lunch spot can be hard to find: Try these 10 in Stark County .
- Stark Bites: Slim Chickens opening in Jackson Twp.; Hog Heaven in Canton closed to rebrand .
- Another Meijer coming to Stark County? Possibly. Find out where.
5. Craving Stark County entertainment news? We have it
Staff writer Ed Balint lives and breathes entertainment news. He writes about everything from music to art and also provides unparalleled coverage of the ongoing Hall of Fame Village project in Canton. He's also got a soft spot for Bigfoot:
- Country Fest: 'It's like America, friends and country music.'
- Singing on a porch to the Rock Hall: O'Jays story started in Canton .
- Hall of Fame Village water park to feature high-thrill rides, lazy river, football theme.
- 'There's only your art': Canton museum uses creativity to bond, heal, connect.
- Finding Bigfoot: Filmmaker says he encountered hairy creature in Minerva-area wilderness.
6. Education is a priority
Stark County is home to 19 public schools districts, along with private and charter schools. It's also home to many colleges: Kent State University at Stark, Malone University, Stark State College, University of Mount Union and Walsh University. We know education is important to the community:
- How did Stark County schools fare on the Ohio report cards? Find out here
- Price of Canton City Schools restructuring proposal jumps
- Former Jackson Local teacher sues school district over gender & names directives
- Malone, Walsh among universities seeking to address Ohio educator shortage
- North Canton Memorial Stadium demolished, to be rebuilt
7. Guest essays from Stark County residents
The Repository makes it a priority to provide space for local op-eds. A locally written guest essay appears each Sunday — with a different topic each week. You can read about a teen waiting to be adopted or even a car dealer write about selling the family business:
- Cory Walters: Stark County teens need adopted, including me
- Ralph Lee: The American Heart Association’s Stark Heart Walk saved my life
- George "Chip" Waikem Jr.: Reflecting on selling a successful family business
- Canton Police Chief John Gabbard: Explaining why 'We Believe in Canton'
- Greg Miller: Malone University aims to be welcoming place for Canton neighbors
8. Access to everything on our app and website
Of course your subscription gets you unlimited access to our responsive website at CantonRep.com.
And we have a great app, which is found on the App Store and Google Play . There, you can sign up for news alerts, save favorite stories and more.
9. The Repository eNewspaper
All subscribers get access to the Repository eNewspaper, a digital version of our printed paper that allows you to turn pages and zoom in on stories. Designed seven days a week, it also comes with Bonus Content in the form of special sections and national news.
10. Access to other USA TODAY NETWORK products
The Repository is part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, a group of more than 200 newspapers around the U.S., plus the flagship USA TODAY and companion websites.
That means that if you're a subscriber, you can:
- Read USA TODAY and any other paper in our network with your eNewspaper
- Get access to exclusive interviews and analysis with the Sports Plus website
- Play crosswords and other games hosted by USA TODAY
Rick Armon is managing editor of the Canton Repository, Massillon Independent and Dover-New Philadelphia Times-Reporter. He can be reached at 330-580-8310 or rarmon@cantonrep.com.
