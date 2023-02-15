Former Ohio State DB Amir Riep looks for college football 'home' after not-guilty verdict

Amir Riep has made it clear he's continuing to look for another college football home.

After being found not guilty of raping a female student along with former Ohio State defensive back Jahsen Wint, Riep tweeted a photo of the top Division I transfers with the caption "Looking for a home."

Riep entered the transfer portal in November 2021 after recording 33 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions between 2017-19.

A former four-star player in the 2017 class, Riep was listed as the No. 26 cornerback in the country before moving to safety with the Buckeyes. The Cincinnati native held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and USC, among others, before he picked the Buckeyes.

Wint entered the transfer portal last February after recording 39 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and one sack in 35 games from 2017-19.

Wint was a three-star safety out of Brooklyn, New York, in the 2016 recruiting class, and had offers from Penn State and Rutgers, among others.

The Franklin County jury found both Wint and Riep not guilty on two counts each of rape and one count each of kidnapping.

Defense attorneys Dan Sabol and Sam Shamansky, who represented Riep and Wint, respectively, argued during the trial that the woman had consensual sex with both men but regretted it afterward, and accused the victim's father of pushing his daughter and authorities to pursue criminal charges.

Riep and Wint told The Dispatch they are relieved and grateful for the verdict.

"I'm going to get my life back on track, get my degree and keep on being a law-abiding citizen," Wint said.

"I'm grateful," Riep continued. "And you grow through what you go through."

Dispatch staff writer Jordan Laird contributed to this report.

