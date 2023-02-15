Four things to know about Kristina Johnson's departure from Ohio State

Kristina M. Johnson shocked the Ohio State University community 11 weeks ago when news spread of her plans to step down as president just halfway through her contract. Since her resignation, little has been shared with the public about what really happened. Now, for the first time, The Dispatch is reporting details behind a power struggle between Johnson and Les Wexner and other behind-the-scenes turmoil that led to the president’s split from the university.

Why did President Kristina Johnson decide to resign from Ohio State?

Sources close to the president said Johnson decided she could no longer work with Les Wexner and certain trusteeswho are loyal to him and who push for his interests. The apparent power struggle culminated last year, when Wexner and Certain members of the board sought to wrestle some control of the Ohio State University Medical Center away from the president, sources close to Johnson told The Dispatch.

But community sources defending Wexner said Johnson’s resignation centered on complaints made by her executive team in the course of her annual review about the president’s hostility and lack of transparency. The sources said some trustees were upset with Johnson over a number of different issues in the past two years, none of which were the sole reason for her resignation.

Why was all of this kept from the public?

Multiple sources told The Dispatch that both Johnson and other university leaders agreed not to speak publicly about the details surrounding her resignation.

Additionally, the university has repeatedly said no 2022 annual review exists for Johnson because the board became aware of her intention to resign ahead of its Nov. 15 board meeting, and therefore an annual review, details of which are typically made public, was never formally completed.

Other records obtained by The Dispatch shed no light on any concerns over Johnson’s management or leadership.

How long will Johnson remain president of the university?

The agreement between Johnson and the university called for the president to remain at Ohio State through the end of the academic year in May.

Who will be the next leader at Ohio State?

University leaders have begun discussions about the search for Ohio State’s 17th president, but no details have been shared publicly.

