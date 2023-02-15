Students take aim at the John Glenn Archery Valentines Fun Shoot

NEW CONCORD −Students from New Lexington, Tri-Valley, Maysville, John Glenn, Waynedale, Crooksville, West Muskingum, and other schools recently participated in the John Glenn Archery Valentines Fun Shoot.

Two of the top scorers of the day were John Glenn junior Remi Smith and West Muskingum senior Trista Tracy, as both finished with a score of 286. Smith shot 18 10s, 10 nines and 2 eights.

Rounding out the top scorers were Maysville seventh-grader John Harper with 284 and three students who tied with a score of 282 − New Lexington senior Caden Gibson, John Glenn senior Carlie Ellsworth, and seventh-grader Titus Morrow.

The top two scoring elementary school girls were Kamlie King (267) of Crooksville and Izzy Caplinger (266) of Maysville. The top elementary boys were Ryan Newsom (278) and Cooper Matx (257) of Tri-Valley. The top middle school girls were Marley Nungesser (278) from East Muskingum and Jadelyn Jess (273) from Tri-Valley. For middle school boys, Maysville's John Harper (284) and East Muskingum's Titus Morrow (282) took the top two spots.

High school results for girls were Remi Smith (286) from John Glenn and Trista Tracy (286) from West Muskingum. The top scorers for high school boys were Caden Gibson (282) from New Lexington and Gage Kennedy (276) from Crooksville.

More than 268 archers registered for the event held at the John Glenn Middle School. This was the fifth year for the archery shoot.

The next area fun shoot is scheduled for Saturday, at New Lexington Middle School.