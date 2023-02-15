Louise Carroll: We never missed what we didn't have

When I was a child and stayed with my grandmother on her little farm at Wentling's Corners in Clarion County we didn't have television; in fact, we didn't have electricity

Instead, we had gas from a gas well on the property and the only gas light in the house was in the kitchen. We used kerosene lamps in other rooms if necessary. My grandmother didn't get electricity until I was 15.

The only fast food we had was to put butter and jelly on a piece of thickly sliced homemade bread.

We did not have all the gadgets that we now believe are essential to our life and well-being and since they weren't part of our life, we didn't miss them. We were not deprived in any way. We had far better things to do and most happened in the kitchen.

Since the parlor, honestly, we called it the parlor, was reserved for company, it was seldom used because almost all company was family and gravitated to the heart of the house, the kitchen.

There were a lot of things we didn't have on the farm including cell phones, fast foods or calories ― and we didn't miss them. In warm weather, we sat on the porch and in cooler weather, we spent the evenings sitting around the large kitchen since the wood stove was there it was warm from cooking and could be stoked up if the weather dictated.

As we sat around the kitchen we usually didn't just sit and talk. Grandma braided rugs or did mending, one aunt was always cutting out quilt pieces and sewing them together. I usually embroidered.

Occasionally one of my uncles would play the guitar and sing, but it was very informal. You could join in, just listen or go back to whatever you were doing.

No one was too busy to listen to a new piece of information, which is a nice word for gossip, about someone we knew. Much information was gleaned from the party line. I don't know how many people were on the line. The phone was a big box on the wall. Our ring was three longs and a short and my grandma knew everyone's ring and she would listen in. We knew to be very quiet or we would get 'the look'.

Since everyone was related it was all in the family.

Dinner, which we called supper, was always about 5 as people got up early and went to bed early. All that talking and listening had made us hungry. We couldn't call out for a pizza or pick up hamburgers and fries. When it got near bedtime Grandma would say, "Put the kettle on. It's time for a midnight snack."

No one actually put the kettle on and it was hours from midnight and what we had was not technically a snack, but we were glad to hear the words. Older girls cleared the table and an oft-washed muslin cloth was laid. Big fat loaves of homemade bread were sliced and a dish of butter was brought from the pantry, freshly churned in the morning it was a little stronger by evening and it was soft and easy to spread since our only refrigeration was the spring house, which was usually cool but not cold.

We had deep purple grape jelly and dark cinnamon apple butter for our bread and butter and washed it down with sweet milk from a big pitcher that had cooled in the spring house.

Grandma and my uncles went to bed first because they had to get up early, but some of us stayed up for a while.

The large wooden rectangular oilcloth-covered table was the center of activity. The children studied their lessons or played games as long as they did not include dice. All our games had cardboard squares with numbers with a metal spinner in the center.

A flick of the finger sent the spinner round and round and the number it stopped on indicated how many moves to make.

To Grandma, dice and cards were the devil's playthings so, of course, we couldn't play with them. My aunt, who was just five years older than I, got a card game called Rook and hid it. When Grandma would go to bed we would play Rook. One night while we were engrossed in our game Grandma came down the back steps on the other side of the house so we didn't hear her coming. She grabbed the cards and dumped them in the wood stove. Sparks flew and the fire crackled as the devil's playthings burned.

Without a word, Grandma went back to bed and we sat in stunned silence. We did not bring the devil's playthings into the house again.

I'm grateful for all my memories, but I'm glad wood stoves went out of fashion because I like to play Farkal, a dice game, and cards, especially Phase 10.