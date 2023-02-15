USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason All-SEC baseball team, with order of finish predictions

LSU baseball is the unanimous pick to win the SEC in 2023, according to a poll of sports journalists who cover the league for the USA TODAY Sports Network.

The Tigers also had Jay Johnson selected unanimously as Coach of the Year and outfielder Dylan Crews selected as Player of the Year for the Preseason All-SEC Team, as chosen by 10 sports writers. Tennessee's Chase Dollander was the pick as Pitcher of the Year, Vanderbilt's Andrew Dutkanych IV as Freshman of the Year and LSU's Tommy White, a transfer from NC State, as Newcomer of the Year.

LSU and Florida both had three players voted to the preseason team. Arkansas and Tennessee had two each.

SEC teams open the season Friday. LSU is ranked No. 1 in the preseason in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll, followed by Tennessee at No. 2, Florida at No. 5, Arkansas sixth, Ole Miss seventh and Vanderbilt ninth. Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Georgia all received votes.

FUTURE OF SEC TOURNAMENT:SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover through 2022, but could it be headed to Oklahoma City in the future?

STILL THE SAME:Why Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin isn't changing — even as college baseball changes rapidly around him

LOOKING BACK:57 wins and 1 middle finger: Tony Vitello explains Tennessee baseball's wild 2022 season | Estes

Here is the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason All-SEC Team (* – unanimous selection):

Catcher: BT Riopelle, Florida

First base: Jack Moss, Texas A&M

Second base: Peyton Stovall, Arkansas

Shortstop: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss*

Third base: Tommy White, LSU

Outfield: Dylan Crews, LSU*

Outfield: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt*

Outfield: Wyatt Langford, Florida

Utility/DH: Paul Skenes, LSU

Starting pitcher: Chase Dollander, Tennessee*

Starting pitcher: Hurston Waldrep, Florida

Starting pitcher: Chase Burns, Tennessee

Relief pitcher: Brady Tygart, Arkansas

Individual honors

Coach of the Year: Jay Johnson, LSU*

Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU

Pitcher of the Year: Chase Dollander, Tennessee

Freshman of the Year: Andrew Dutkanych IV, Vanderbilt

Newcomer of the Year: Tommy White, LSU

Predicted order of finish

1. LSU*

3. Florida

4. Texas A&M

5. Vanderbilt

6. Ole Miss

7. Arkansas

8. South Carolina

9. Mississippi State

10. Auburn

11. Alabama

12. Georgia

13. Kentucky

14. Missouri