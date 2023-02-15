Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

What's up with the stadium deal, Nashville?

By Nicole Young, Nashville Tennessean,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WDUK_0ko1MLpU00

Good morning, and welcome to your Daily Briefing. This is Tennessean business editor Nicole Young.

Can you believe it's almost time for the Metro Council to vote on a new NFL stadium for the Tennessee Titans? Business reporter Sandy Mazza said the vote is expected to happen next month, and the deal could be finalized by April.

That would be good news for Metro, which, so far this year, has racked up $11 million in urgent maintenance projects at the aging 70,000 seat stadium.

For those of you keeping score on the stadium deets, (can I get witness, football fans?) the new stadium would include about 10,000 fewer seats but it could still host a Super Bowl.

Back to that maintenance issue, though. In the first six weeks of 2023, Nissan Stadium has needed lots of fixes. There were crumbling concrete steps, a necessary replacement of its electrical switchboard due to "potential failure of critical infrastructure," and modernization of "obsolete operating systems and software platforms" in the control room and TV broadcasting systems, Mazza writes.

But that's not all, she explains, quoting Titans president Burke Nihil.

“With the freeze, there was a 26-hour triage situation at the stadium," Nihil said during a recent Sports Authority meeting. "Nine or 10 water pipes burst. We had sewer lines freeze and 20 to 30 sprinkler heads burst. We woke up to several water incidents, and those went all the way to the next morning when we had a game. That noon game was moved back to 1p.m.”

Is it March, yet? Almost ...

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Hany Mukhtar on the bench for Nashville SC 2023 opener against NYCFC. Here's why
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Here are the 3 X-factors from Nashville SC in 2023 season opener. Why they are important
Nashville, TN12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for two years
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Stand Up Nashville: New Titans stadium on East Bank not among crowd's top priorities
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Crumbling Titans? Stumbling Preds? Hey, Nashville SC: This is your moment | Estes
Nashville, TN2 days ago
3 things Tennessee Titans absolutely must do now that they have salary cap money to spend
Nashville, TN4 hours ago
Nashville mayor's office, Titans reach stadium agreement. Metro Council to consider terms
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville SC gets Johnny Cash, rival clash in 2023 season opener
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville SC gives coach Gary Smith contract extension through 2025
Nashville, TN2 days ago
After Nino Niederreiter trade, David Poile confirms Nashville Predators are sellers
Nashville, TN16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy