What's up with the stadium deal, Nashville?

Can you believe it's almost time for the Metro Council to vote on a new NFL stadium for the Tennessee Titans? Business reporter Sandy Mazza said the vote is expected to happen next month, and the deal could be finalized by April.

That would be good news for Metro, which, so far this year, has racked up $11 million in urgent maintenance projects at the aging 70,000 seat stadium.

For those of you keeping score on the stadium deets, (can I get witness, football fans?) the new stadium would include about 10,000 fewer seats but it could still host a Super Bowl.

Back to that maintenance issue, though. In the first six weeks of 2023, Nissan Stadium has needed lots of fixes. There were crumbling concrete steps, a necessary replacement of its electrical switchboard due to "potential failure of critical infrastructure," and modernization of "obsolete operating systems and software platforms" in the control room and TV broadcasting systems, Mazza writes.

But that's not all, she explains, quoting Titans president Burke Nihil.

“With the freeze, there was a 26-hour triage situation at the stadium," Nihil said during a recent Sports Authority meeting. "Nine or 10 water pipes burst. We had sewer lines freeze and 20 to 30 sprinkler heads burst. We woke up to several water incidents, and those went all the way to the next morning when we had a game. That noon game was moved back to 1p.m.”

