'A whole lot of fun': Mackenzie Kramer of Cuyahoga Falls plays basketball with dad as coach

Ending her high school career on the court might not be an option for Cuyahoga Falls senior Mackenzie Kramer after a late-season injury.

Kramer, though, did her best to get the most out of her four years with Falls, highlighted by playing her final season for her dad and reaching a career milestone.

“There is not one person who pushed me harder to be the player that I am today,” Mackenzie said of her dad, Steve Kramer. He is in his first season as the girls basketball head coach after being an assistant the previous three years.

“He encouraged me to get in the gym and would take me to the gym," Mackenzie said. "He fixed my jump shot, helped me get stronger and helped me learn how to finish better at the basket.”

All that effort paid off, as the 5-foot-9 Mackenzie surpassed 1,000 career points on Jan. 26 in a 47-41 win at home over Aurora. She scored 17 points that game, but unfortunately also injured her foot and has not played in a game since. She has 1,006 career points and is doubtful to play in a Division I sectional final at Hoban on Thursday.

Mackenzie remains upbeat despite the injury.

“Getting to play varsity basketball for the last four years has been extremely fun,” she said. “I have learned a lot from watching other players, from playing with other players and from seeing articles that [Akron Beacon Journal sports writers] have written of other players. I have grown a lot because of my chance to play varsity as a freshman. I got that early in on the speed of the game and how strong the girls are, so it has taught me a lot and it has prepared me to hopefully go play college basketball.”

Kramer, who has a 3.9 GPA, plans to stay within an hour from Falls for college and is receiving interest from coaches at Malone and John Carroll. She wants to major in business management and pursue a career with a professional sports team.

Kramer earned first-team All-Suburban League honors the previous two seasons. This season, she averaged around 19 points, four rebounds and two assists per game. She scored a career-high 32 points in a win over Garfield.

Steve Kramer said he and his daughter have a “really strong” relationship as coach and player. Mackenzie’s mother, Wendy, is always there for support, too, along with younger brother, Jordan.

“It has been awesome,” Steve Kramer said of coaching Mackenzie. “It has been a whole lot of fun and an unbelievable experience for both of us. There are obviously some times when the dad-daughter thing is tough to deal with because when things don’t go well she has to come home to dad. That makes it a little bit difficult on her at times.”

Kramer’s senior year features classes in two schools. She splits her school day between Cuyahoga Falls and Kent Roosevelt, where she takes business and sports management classes that have included conversations with Browns and Cavaliers employees.

The business and sports management classes at Roosevelt also have allowed Kramer to develop friendships with three of Roosevelt’s top players: Lexie Canning, Ariana Crockett and Arie Wilson

Steve Kramer lauded Mackenzie as “someone who leads by example, someone who works hard and someone who commits all summer long to the shooting program, to the workout program and to the weight room.”

Mackenzie Kramer shot 39% from 3-point range and 85% from the foul line over the past three seasons. That helped her become just the fifth Cuyahoga Falls girl basketball player to score 1,000 points. She joins Chelsea Huffman (1,334 from 2016-20), Kerri Reaves (1,171, 1987-91), Connie Ralston (1,047, 1989-93) and Keely Feeman (1,023, 1979-82).

“Going into my freshman year I knew that I had to be in the gym all the time and work hard," Mackenzie Kramer said. “Going into the gym and weight room on off days were really important to me to reach 1,000 points.

“Being on a team my freshman year with Chelsea Huffman, who leads our school in scoring, I knew then that 1,000 points was definitely a goal that I needed to reach.”

She also learned how to be a leader from watching Huffman, and fulfilled that role along with fellow seniors Kloey Dunford and Emma Aloisi.

“I knew that someone had to step up and fill her shoes," Mackenzie said, "be encouraging all the time, talking all the time and lifting everybody up all the time.”

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.