Twinsburg swimming advances pack to district meet

Saturday’s Division I sectional swimming championships held at the University of Akron showed just how the Twinsburg boys and girls programs continue to make improvement this season.

“We had a lot of swimmers break personal records at sectionals,” said first-year Twinsburg head coach Merrin Richardson.

Action at the Ocasek Natatorium heated up in Akron for both of Twinsburg’s boys and girls swimming teams and most of the outcomes were positive.

The Tigers featured a host of district qualifiers who will compete at the upcoming Cleveland State University Division I District Championships Saturday at Busbey Natatorium.

“Senior Meredith Bartel was able to advance to districts,” said Richardson, who loved the fact that a ton of Tiger athletes obtained post season experience.

“Meredith qualified in the 100 breaststroke and in the 500 freestyle,” added Richardson. “She swam in four events yesterday and was tired by her 100 breast swim, near the end of the meet, but dug deep to pull out fourth-place.”

Bartel was clocked at a time of 1-minute and 9.89 seconds in the 100 breast.

In the 500 free, Bartel was clocked at 5:31.24 to make the cut in impressive fashion for the Lady Tigers.

For diving competition, senior CeCe Radicelli and boys freshman Jake Gahagan also qualified for the district championships in Division I! Richardson has been pleased with the progress of the Tiger divers.

The Twinsburg boys had a host of district qualifiers.

“Junior Andrew Popovic broke both of his personal records in the 50 free and 100 free and qualified for districts in both of those events,” said an excited Richardson. “He will also be competing in two relays – the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay as the freestyle anchor.”

In the 50 finals at AU, Popovic touched fifth overall in the 50 free in 23.19 seconds. Clocked at 52.41 seconds, Popovic sped his way to ninth-place in the 100 free race.

“Muhammad Atif will be competing with both the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay, in the breaststroke,” noted the coach.

Atif also placed 16th in the 100 backstroke as the junior was timed at 1:09.84.

In boys’ sectional relay action, the Tiger’s 200 free relay placed fifth overall with a time of 1:37.57. Twinsburg’s 200 medley real finished eighth overall in 1:49.15 while the 400 free relay touched 11th in 4:02.39.

Richardson also pointed to junior Paul Calo qualifying in the 200 medley relay, plus sophomore Riley Smith in the 200 free and sophomore Connor Mook in the 50 free.

Making up the 200-yard free relay was Mook, Atif, Smith, and Popovic. Making up the 200-yard medley relay was Mook, Atif, Calo, and Popovic. The 400 free relay had freshman Gage Tricker, Smith, junior James Ding, and Calo.

Mook impressed the coaches with a sixth-place touch in the 50 free in 23.33 seconds, just behind Popovic.

“Paul (Calo) will compete in the 200 medley relay, Connor (Mook) qualified in the 50 free, and Riley (Smith) will compete in the 200 free,” noted Richardson.

Calo was also 20th in the 50 free and 21st in the 100 free. Smith will compete in the 200 free (2:09.73). Smith was 27th overall and was also 16th in the 100 free in 57.67 ticks.

Other massive Twinsburg PRs highlighted by Richardson were impressive performances by an array of athletes from an improving program.

“The seniors were Julia Procop, who dropped 3.5 seconds off her 100 free, Jacquelyn Middleton, who dropped four seconds off her 100 back, Angelo Piccolomini dropped two seconds off his 100 butterfly and in the 100 back, and James Ding dropped 12 seconds off his 500 free,” said Richardson

“Sophomores who had PR’s were Camryn Galosi, who had 2.5 seconds drop off her 100 free and Mya Libertine dropped over three seconds off her 100 fly.”

In girls’ sectional relay action, the Tigers touched eighth in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:13, finished 10th in the 200 medley relay (2:03.530, and placed 14th in the 200 free relay (2:01.16).

The 200 medley crew for the girls had Middleton, Bartel, sophomore Mya Libertine, and Galosi.

Comprising the 400 free relay was senior Natalie Porach, Middleton, Bartel, and Galosi. The Tiger’s 200 free relay included senior Kate Wright, Procop, senior Natalie Falkinburg, and Porach.

For the Tiger boys, sophomore Anthony Karasik also placed 16th in the 100 back stroke in 1:11.56 in Akron.

In the team standings, which were won by the Hudson boys and girls teams, the Twinsburg boys were 10th overall with 101 points while the girls finished 11th with 72 points.