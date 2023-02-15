Cold shooting costs Twinsburg boys basketball vs. Stow

It was a situation where baskets did not fall. It was just too much for Twinsburg boys basketball team in a league battle at Stow.

It’s tough enough to net points against Stow’s defense on any given night, but missed shots, turnovers and rushing shots hurt the Tigers early on.

These are the things that Twinsburg needs to do well to play well at the Northeast 2 Division I sectional tournament.

Solid defense by the Tigers has remained for the most part as evident in a tough loss against Brecksville as Twinsburg faced the top two team in the Suburban League National Division in a span of a few days.

Stow defeated Twinsburg 63-41 behind a 14-2 run to start Friday’s game.

“We just shot the ball very poorly to start the game off,” stated Twinsburg head coach Phil Schmook.

The Bulldogs, which happened to secure that number one seed in Twinsburg’s bracket for the Alliance sectional-district, absorbed a spirited Twinsburg 7-2 run to secure a comfortable halftime lead of 39-20.

It was a win the pushed Stow to 9-2 in league play as Brecksville earned a share of this year’s league title at 10-1 with wins over Nordonia (9-3) Friday and the 61-44 victory at Twinsburg Feb. 7.

“We missed multiple fairly uncontested layups, turned the ball over with no pressure, and had a poor shot selection in the first quarter,” stressed Schmook, of the game at Stow.

“We can’t play that way if we expect to play with one of the best teams in Ohio,” added Schmook. “That being said - Stow is 18-2 for a reason.”

Twinsburg (12-8, 3-8) did manage to hold Stow to just 24 second half points.

A potent schedule continued for the Tigers leading up to upcoming sectional action. Twinsburg hosts Wadsworth in the regular season and league finale Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The final results of Tuesday’s home non-league clash against rival Solon weren’t available as of this writing.

“We will continue to battle as we have Solon and Wadsworth this week,” as Schmook readies for sectional play.

Twinsburg is seeded 15th in the Alliance district and will have a first round sectional game on the road at Painesville Riverside, which is 18-3 and the 14th overall seed. The game is set for Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at Riverside.

If the Tigers win, they will play a sectional championship at 11th seed Dover (20-1) Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Facing the grueling Suburban League this winter and a rugged non-league slate, Twinsburg has had a superb schedule to face and Schmook believes it will make a difference.

“The sectionals have us playing Riverside, which is very good and a Dover team, and those two teams are good, but we will have played eight conference games against those teams (Brecksville, Stow, and Nordonia, plus possibly North Royalton and Wadsworth), and I think we are in a good position,” said Schmook.

It is plausible that the top three or four clubs in the Suburban League National may be better than Riverside and maybe even Dover. That’s what the seeding declared, but it is tournament time.

“If we play our game - we can win both of those games,” offered Schmook.

Senior point guard Adam Williams scored 11 points to pace Twinsburg at Stow while junior wing Cameron Wilkerson scored seven points and continues to provide strong energy.

Besides guarding the opponent’s best offensive players, senior wing Brennan Hopp netted five points at Stow and sophomore point guard Jayden Patton had five.

Stow buried nine 3-pointers and was led by Reece Raymond-Smith (14 points), Titus Baskerville IV (13), AJ Pestello (12), and Nick Timberlake (12), who drilled four triples in the win.

In the loss to Brecksville (19-2 overall), Twinsburg did an amazing job on defense, shutting out the Bees at the start of the game until 56 seconds were left in the first quarter!

When star guard Luke Skaljac (26 points) drilled a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left, it was the first points of the game for Brecksville. However, Twinsburg only commanded a 9-5 lead after the opening quarter.

Fueled by a 13-0 run in the second stanza, Brecksville outscored the Tigers 20-3 in the period.

Twinsburg got within 13 points with 2:45 remaining and forced the Bees to put their starters back into the game.

Schmook did see some scoring balance as senior guard Orion Hill, junior guard Ethan Fiedtkou, and junior wing Josh Lee each scored eight points and drilled two 3-pointers each, as did Wilkerson, who put in seven points.